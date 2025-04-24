Prince William mobbed by fans as he returns to royal duties after family break - watch

The Prince of Wales was mobbed by royal fans on his first engagement after his Easter break.

Prince William, 42, happily posed for selfies and hugs as he arrived at Mentivity House on the Aylesbury Estate near Elephant and Castle.

Opened in March 2024, Mentivity House provides a space for creativity, connection, and growth, offering workshops and youth clubs, plus community initiatives including food and hygiene banks.

The future King was dropped off around 150 metres from the community centre and was greeted by the organisation's founder, Sayce Holmes-Lewis, who showed him the estate where he grew up.

As they strolled down the street, one enthusiastic resident, Oluwaseyi Soyebo-Idowu, 50, accosted the Prince, wrapping her arms around him as she declared: "Let me give you a hug. I see a Prince! A King of England!"

© Getty Images William stopped for a picture

William said: "Do you want to come on the visit as well? Are we going to go around together?"

Intercepted by someone else asking for a selfie, he said: "Go for it, you've got to be quick."

© Getty William happily posed for selfies after his engagement

As the father-of-three headed inside the centre, he proved himself a whizz at Mario Kart as he took on a group of pupils from the local Michael Faraday School

He eventually beat 10-year-old Zia in a closely fought race, telling her: "Brilliant. Neck and neck the whole way. Well done, well played."

© Getty Images William played video games with youngsters at the centre

William then joined a group of teenagers to play a football game, set up in his honour as a match between his team, Aston Villa, and Bayern Munich.

"I'll only be ten seconds, I'm terrible at this," he said, before giving up as his team was losing 2-0.

As William joined a roundtable discussion, hosted by Tim Campbell, a former winner and current advisor on The Apprentice, he said that there should be an organisation like Mentivity "in every single town".

© Getty Images It was the royal's first engagement back after the Easter break

"Not everyone has Mentivity on their doorstep," he said. "It feels like you guys are there for the wider life lessons, not just school.

"You are like life coaches, slash apprenticeships – that's what you guys are doing. It's so important."

© Getty Prince William joined a roundtable hosted by entrepreneur Tim Campbell MBE

The Prince added: "Looking around the rest of the country, I can’t think of a place that doesn’t need a Mentivity, and that’s troubling. How do you roll something like this out nationally?"

Family break

The Prince and Princess of Wales took a break from their royal duties during their children's Easter school holidays.

William attended both of Aston Villa's Champions League quarter-final matches, in Paris and Birmingham, with his eldest son, Prince George.

© Getty Images William and George at the Villa match in Paris on 9 April

The Wales family did not attend the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel in Windsor with the King and Queen, opting to spend the time in Norfolk privately instead.

The family-of-five were spotted attending a church service on the Sandringham estate with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.