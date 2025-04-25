Queen Silvia of Sweden, 81, sparks concern after being pictured using crutch

Queen Silvia of Sweden, 81, has sparked concern after she was photographed using a crutch while attending a funeral in Bavaria.

She appeared at the service alongside her husband King Carl Gustaf, their daughter, Princess Madeleine, and her husband Christopher O'Neill.

Funeral in Bavaria

© Getty Princess Madeleine of Sweden stands with her husband Christopher O'Neill, as well as Queen Silvia of Sweden after the funeral service for Prince Andreas of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

The Swedish royal family was attending the funeral of Prince Andreas of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, who died earlier this month aged 82. Andreas was a great-great-grandson of Britain's Queen Victoria.

Queen Silvia arrived supported by her husband, King Carl Gustaf, while clearly reliant on a crutch for additional stability. She wore traditional mourning attire and appeared serious but composed during the event.

Their daughter, Princess Madeleine, was visibly emotional and leaned on her husband, Chris O'Neill, for support during the solemn ceremony held at St. Moritz church.

Recent foot surgery explained

© Getty Queen Silvia of Sweden and Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf stand on the palace square during the funeral service for Prince Andreas of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

According to Swedish magazine Svensk Dam, Queen Silvia underwent foot surgery earlier this month to correct a condition known as hallux valgus, commonly referred to as bunions.

Margareta Thorgren, the head of information at the Swedish Royal Palace, confirmed the details of the surgery: "The Queen underwent surgery at the beginning of the month for hallux valgus, commonly known as bunions."

She added that the operation went well, but the Queen has been advised to rest and recover at home. Her official schedule has been suspended while she recuperates.

Understanding hallux valgus

© Getty Queen Silvia of Sweden and Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf leave the palace square after the funeral service for Prince Andreas of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

Hallux valgus is a foot deformity characterised by a misalignment of the big toe, causing discomfort and difficulty walking. Factors contributing to bunions often include unsuitable footwear, particularly high heels or shoes that are too tight.

The condition can also develop due to increased joint laxity during certain life stages such as pregnancy or menopause, affecting predominantly women.

Queen Silvia's surgery highlights a common issue experienced by women, including other royals. Spain’s Queen Letizia, for example, has publicly battled a similar condition known as Morton’s neuroma, resulting in significant foot pain and necessitating adjustments to her footwear choices.

Previous appearances

© Getty King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia attend a ceremony at St. Nicolai Church to honour the victims of the attack on February 5, 2025 in Orebro, Sweden

Prior to the funeral appearance, Queen Silvia was last seen during Easter, when the Swedish Royal Family shared images of their modest holiday at a family-owned mountain cabin in Jämtland in Sweden.

The cabin has been a private retreat for nearly a century, and the photographs depicted the royal couple enjoying a quiet break away from public duties.

Public response

© Getty King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia light candles inside St Nicolai Church to honour the victims of the school shooting on February 5, 2025 in Orebro, Sweden

Royal observers have expressed concern at seeing Queen Silvia reliant on a crutch, though her spokesperson reassured the public that this is a standard part of the recovery process after such surgery.

Queen Silvia, known for her active participation in royal duties, typically maintains a busy calendar. The current pause in her schedule is necessary to ensure a full and successful recovery.

Foot surgeries, including those for bunions, typically require several weeks of limited mobility, and they can be incredibly painful.

That said, Queen Silvia’s use of a crutch, while initially alarming to the public, indicates nothing more severe than standard postoperative care. Her presence at Prince Andreas's funeral underscores the importance she places on familial duty and public responsibility, even while recuperating.