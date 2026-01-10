The biggest royal moments of the week: stunning portraits, charity visits and a breathtaking desert expedition

After a busy December and festive period, royal families across the globe settled down to take some rest and spend time with their loved ones. Now, as 2026 gets into full swing, royal calendars have been filling up again - and we've collected some of the best moments.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took up their royal duties again, with a healthcare visit highlighting the work of NHS Charities Together, of which they are Joint Patrons.

It was a week of celebration for Europe's royal families. Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark turned 15 years old, with the family releasing a set of gorgeous portraits to mark the occasion. Over in Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia posed for their own portraits ahead of what will be a historic year for the couple.

Queen Rania was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Salma, as she explored the breathtaking scenery of Wadi Rum, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the deserts of Jordan.

Scroll down to see our collection of beautiful pictures…

1/ 6 © Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Pala William and Kate spoke to patients at Charing Cross Hospital Prince and Princess of Wales return to royal duties The Prince and Princess of Wales jumped back into their royal duties this week with a visit to Charing Cross Hospital in London, where Princess Kate received cancer treatment before announcing she was in remission last January. The couple surprised healthcare workers at the hospital and sat with them to discuss some of the pressures the NHS is facing, especially during the winter period. They also spent time with patients currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Read our full coverage of the visit here.



2/ 6 © Kensington Palace / Will Warr Princess Kate released a new video for the occasion Princess Kate shares special birthday video The Princess of Wales's visit to Charing Cross Hospital came on the eve of her 44th birthday. In a break with tradition, Kensington Palace did not release a portrait of the royal, instead sharing a beautiful video, which you can watch here. Princess Kate sported a vintage look in the video, rewearing some of her much-loved classic pieces.



3/ 6 © Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace The Queen was framed by flowers as she posed with a book Queen Camilla marks Reading Room milestone Queen Camilla marked a milestone of her own this week, with Buckingham Palace releasing a vibrant portrait in honour of the occasion. Her Majesty was celebrating the fifth anniversary of The Queen's Reading Room, which began life as an online book club founded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project has expanded in the following years, becoming a registered charity and widening its reach, including hosting a literary festival and a podcast. You can read more about the project and Queen Camilla's thoughts on the occasion here.



4/ 6 © Kongehuset The new portrait shows the royal twins beautifully pictured in sunlight Royal twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine turn 15 Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent of Denmark celebrated their 15th birthdays on Thursday, marking the occasion with a collection of beautiful new portraits. The royal twins looked so grown up in the photos, which were taken shortly before the New Year at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. Read all about the teenage royals' schooling, public appearances and the special occasion they're expected to celebrate in 2026 here.



5/ 6 © Elisabeth Toll/The Royal Court of Sweden The Swedish King and Queen looked so regal King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia release new portraits It wasn't just the Danish royals who were celebrating this week. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden also released portraits of their own. The beautiful pictures showcase the grandeur of the Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm, with the royal couple looking resplendent in white-tie attire. The real star of the show, though, is the diamond Braganza tiara worn by Queen Silvia - what a showstopper! Click here to read about the tiara's history, as well as why this is set to be a historic year for Sweden's King and Queen.

6/ 6 The royal mother and daughter explored the beautiful site together Queen Rania and Princess Salma visit Wadi Rum Queen Rania of Jordan turned on explorer mode this week as she stepped out with her daughter, Princess Salma. The pair visited the incredible landscapes of Wadi Rum, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the south of the country, meeting tour operators and learning about the Jordan Heritage Revival Company. As usual, both looked stylish for the outing - take a look at their fashion picks here.



Join us next week for another roundup of the biggest royal highlights of the week!