Queen Silvia of Sweden injured after accident at home The Swedish royal court released a statement on Monday

Queen Silvia of Sweden, 77, was taken to hospital on Monday after a fall at home at Drottningholm Castle.

The Swedish palace released a statement saying: "The queen has injured her right wrist in connection with a fall at home at Drottningholm Castle.

"The accident occurred early on Monday morning, February 15. The queen was then treated at Danderyd Hospital, where it was established that the queen has fractures in her right wrist."

It comtinued: "The queen is once again at home at Drottningholm Castle and is feeling well under the circumstances."

The palace, located in Drottningholm on the island Lovön, is the private residence of the Swedish royal family.

Last month, the Swedish royal court confirmed that Queen Silvia and her husband King Carl XVI Gustaf had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The king, 74, said in a statement at the time: "The great vaccination against covid-19 is now underway around our country. It is my hope that everyone who has the opportunity to be vaccinated in these coming months chooses to do so, so that together and as soon as possible we can get through this difficult time."

The king and queen pictured in December 2020

Silvia met Crown Prince Carl XVI Gustaf at the 1972 Olympics and the couple were married in June 1976 at Stockholm Cathedral.

Carl XVI Gustaf ascended the throne in 1973 before his marriage to Silvia, after the death of his grandfather King Gustaf VI Adolf. His father Prince Gustaf Adolf, Duke of Västerbotten tragically died in an airplane crash in Denmark when Carl XVI Gustaf was just nine months old.

The king and queen of Sweden have three children – Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Madeleine.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will welcome their eighth great-grandchild when Prince Carl Phillip's wife, Princess Sofia, gives birth to her third child in March or April 2021.

