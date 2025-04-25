Princess Charlene and rarely-seen sister-in-law Princess Caroline praised for 'beautiful' tribute

Princess Charlene of Monaco and her sister-in-law, Princess Caroline, have been praised for their respectful tribute to Pope Francis following his recent passing.

The royal family attended a pontifical mass at Monaco Cathedral to honour the late pontiff, who died on Easter Monday.

Royal family’s tribute

© Eric Mathon / Princier Palace A pontifical mass at Monaco Cathedral to honour the late Pope Francis

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, and Princess Caroline attended the solemn service, dressed in traditional mourning attire. Photos from the mass show Charlene, 46, seated between her husband, Albert, 66, and sister-in-law, Caroline, 67, in a moment of quiet reflection.

Prince Albert announced three days of national mourning in Monaco from Thursday through Saturday, the day of Pope Francis' funeral. Flags across public buildings in Monaco have also been lowered to half-mast in a gesture of respect.

Prince Albert’s moving statement

© Eric Mathon / Princier Palace The royal family attending a pontifical mass at Monaco Cathedral for the late Pope

Prince Albert expressed deep sorrow at the Pope’s passing, describing him as a "very great servant of mankind" in an official statement. "It is with infinite sadness and deep sorrow that we learned of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis on this Easter Monday," Albert shared.

The Prince added: "Particularly moved, my family, myself and the Principality would like to express our deepest condolences to the Catholic Church and all the faithful with whom we share a great sorrow."

He continued by reflecting on the late Pope's impact, stating: "May his unrelenting message of love, brotherhood, peace, faith, justice, mercy, compassion, and respect for our nature continue to nourish our thoughts and commitments to the service of the common good."

Charlene’s personal connection

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco

Princess Charlene has long held a personal connection with the Catholic faith, converting to Catholicism before her marriage to Prince Albert in 2011. The couple previously attended Pope Francis' inaugural mass in 2013 and had personal meetings with him in 2016 and 2022.

Charlene previously explained her deep affinity with Catholicism in an interview with Paris Match, saying the religion’s values resonate deeply with her spirit. "The values of this religion profoundly touch me and correspond perfectly to my spirit," she said.

She recalled her first visit to the Vatican: "In January 2013, Prince Albert took me to the Vatican to present me to Pope Benedict XVI, just as Prince Rainier did with Grace Kelly and Pope Pius XII. That experience was extremely intense and moving for me."

Public response to the royal gesture

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Men's Final of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Images of the mass shared by the Prince’s Palace on Facebook received warm responses from the public, praising Charlene and Caroline's dignified participation. Fans took to social media to express their appreciation.

One fan commented: "Thank you very much for sharing with us the pictures of the Requiem Mass for Pope Francis. May He Rest in Eternal Peace and Rise in God's Glory."

Another added: "Thank you, your Highnesses. You give us a very beautiful example by paying tribute in this way."

This tribute demonstrates the Monaco royal family's commitment to honouring significant global figures and events, highlighting their active engagement with the Catholic Church. Such actions reinforce Monaco's longstanding tradition as a Catholic state, deeply connected to the Vatican.