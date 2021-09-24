Prince Albert attends star-studded Monaco gala without Princess Charlene

Prince Albert of Monaco attended a star-studded gala on Thursday night as his wife, Princess Charlene, remained in South Africa.

The 63-year-old royal posed for photos on the red carpet with his sister, Princess Caroline of Hanover, and actress Sharon Stone, as they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health.

Albert was also joined at the event by his nephew, Andrea Casiraghi, and his niece, Pauline Ducruet, as well as Charlene's brother, Gareth Wittstock.

Princess Charlene, 43, has remained in South Africa since May after she came down with an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

It's meant months apart from her husband and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacque and Princess Gabriella. The family are believed to have visited Charlene twice in that time, most recently in August.

It meant that Albert and Charlene spent their ten-year anniversary in July apart, and since then the Prince has dispelled rumours of a rift between the couple.

Albert was joined by some of his family

Setting the record straight, Albert told PEOPLE: "She [Charlene] didn't leave Monaco in a huff! She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else."

Charlene is not expected to return to Monaco until October. However, Albert previously told PEOPLE that "depends on what her doctors say," and if her progress continues, she could be back as soon as this month.

"I know she's said possibly 'late October,' " Albert said.

Albert and Caroline with Sharon Stone and Orlando Bloom

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene shared her support for the Monaco fundraiser in an Instagram post on Thursday, which prompted royal fans to send her well wishes.

The Lord of The Rings star Orlando Bloom and Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo were also among the celebrities to grace the red carpet at the bash.

