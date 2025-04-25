Why Princess Kate did not photograph Prince Louis for his birthday portrait

Prince Louis recently celebrated his seventh birthday, and the royal family celebrated by sharing a sweet photo of the youngest of the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children which was taken by professional photographer Josh Shinner. While we adore seeing snaps of the Wales' youngsters, some royal fans were surprised that Kate didn't take the snaps herself, as per tradition. So why did they choose someone else to do it this time?

In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths are joined by HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash, who opened up about why Kate didn't take this year's photo - and who the trio thought that the royal most looked like - do you see any resemblances?

LISTEN: Why Kate didn't take Louis' birthday photo

Emily explained: "I know it's we've come to expect that from her, haven't we, over the years, because she does it really well. She often really gets the best out of the kids. I think they're relaxed with her. But you know, occasionally, she has gone for people outside the family, as we know in recent years.

"So Josh Shinner, who took this one, for example, he did the family's 2023 Christmas card, the black and white portrait of them with the studio background in the past. Millie Pilkington has taken family portraits. Chris Jackson, friend of the podcast, certainly took some of Prince George when he was younger. So it's not unheard for her to look outside and look elsewhere."

Emily continued to explain why they may have opted for a different photographer - especially with Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday also right around the corner - so listen to the episode above to find out more.