Prince William and Princess Kate share moving message ahead of solo trip to Vatican

Prince William will undertake a solo outing on Saturday as the Prince of Wales travels to the Vatican to represent his father, King Charles, at the funeral of Pope Francis.

Before the royal headed abroad, he and his wife, the Princess of Wales, shared a touching message to commemorate Anzac Day.

Alongside an image of the Cenotaph draped with Australian and New Zealand flags, the couple wrote: "On ANZAC Day, we honour the courage, sacrifice and spirit of the Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women, past and present, who have served our nations with pride.

The message ended with: "Lest we forget," alongside emojis of the Australian and New Zealand flags.

William's attendance

It was confirmed on Tuesday that William would represent Britain at Pope Francis' funeral, which is due to be held on Saturday.

The decision is in keeping with modern tradition and will be seen as a major milestone in William's role as a global statesman and future king.

Charles as the Prince of Wales went to Pope John Paul II's funeral, representing his mother the late Queen, in 2005.

Other royals confirmed to be attending are Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Denmark's Queen Mary and Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia, among others.

Upcoming outings

Although Kate won't join her husband at the Pope's funeral, the royal couple are set to undertake a joint engagement next week, which also coincides with their anniversary.

The couple will travel to the Scottish Isles on Tuesday 29th and Wednesday 30th April, to celebrate and connect with rural island communities.

On their actual wedding anniversary, 29 April, the couple will visit the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, where they will pop into a local community hub and tour an artisan market.

The Waleses, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, will also go to a local croft to learn about sustainable farming and hospitality on the island.