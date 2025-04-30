Princess Kate and Prince William continue Scottish Isles visit after celebrating anniversary - best photos 

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to the Ardura Community Forest on the second day of their visit to the Scottish Isles.

The royal couple, who kicked off their anniversary trip on Tuesday, met with Countryside Rangers from Mull and Iona Ranger Service to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment.

1/ 6 © Getty Images A warm welcome Upon arrival, William and Kate met with Moray Finch, the General Manager of the Rangers who walked them into the forest and showed them the oldest known tree on the island – a holly tree which is 300 years old.



2/ 6 © Getty Images Discovering the ancient woodland William and Kate also joined a local school group as they took part in outdoor learning. The ancient woodland, which is part of the Atlantic rainforest and regarded as one of Scotland's most important habitats, is under community ownership, with work also underway to further protect the forest as well as its fauna and flora.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Kate's country-chic fashion For their outing, the mother-of-three nailed country-chic in a pair of dark skinny jeans, some See By Chloé ankle combat boots and a knitted forest-green jumper which she wore layered over a ruffled white blouse.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Ardura Acorns visit Later on, the pair learnt more about the early-years outdoor learning play group, Ardura Acorns.



5/ 6 © Getty Images Getting stuck in The play group prioritises seasonal, outdoor play and is geared towards 0-5-year-olds. It focuses on providing activities centred on nature and wildlife, such as following nature trails, building dens, animal tracking and storytelling. At one point, Kate could be seen beaming as she inspected a pair of homemade binoculars.

6/ 6 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William appeared in his element as he spoke to a group of school pupils.

WATCH: The Prince and Princess of Wales pay a visit to Ardura Community Forest

To coincide with Their Royal Highnesses' visit, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales will be announcing support for the Mull and Iona Ranger Service to ensure their important work conserving and championing nature can continue.

For their final engagement on the Scottish Isles, William and Kate will travel to the Isle of Iona via a public ferry from Fionnphort ferry terminal. They will meet staff from the service and hear from the islanders of Iona who rely on the ferries to connect them and to help with transporting provisions. While on the Isle of Iona, William and Kate will also spend time meeting the community and learning about their way of life.

Day 1: William and Kate's wedding anniversary

The pair spent their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday touring the Isle of Mull. In their first joint outing since their Easter break, the pair visited Tobermory where they mucked in at Aros Hall community hub.

© Getty Images Kate uses a nail gun as she helps to construct a sign for a Community Pantry

They helped with painting and nailing wood, with the Princess adding her own personal touch to a beautiful puffin mural. The Princess took her time painting a small white flower, persuading her husband to do his own.

"I think we've found Banksy," joked Banjo Beale, the interior designer and television presenter who lives locally and is working on the renovation of the hall.

© Getty Images Kate spoke to a stall holder and asked for beekeeping tips

After visiting the community hall, William and Kate toured Tobermory Producers Market where they met stall holders, including local food producers, crafters, and artists.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

The couple then visited Croft 3, a combined croft and restaurant in Fanmore with stunning views across the water to the neighbouring isle of Ulva. As well as touring some of the croft's 50 acres of land, William and Kate met some of the Hebridean sheep farmed on site, and discussed the finer details of crofting with owners Jeanette Lynn, 43, and Jack Shaw, 38.

© Getty Images William and Kate had a go at cooking on a small outdoor barbecue

After the tour, the Prince and Princess got to work on a small outdoor barbecue, cooking parcels of home-made haggis wrapped in chard with a glaze of honey and Mull whisky. These formed part of a meal for about 30 farmers, crofters and pupils from nearby Ulva Ferry Primary School, alongside sausage rolls and savoury scones.