Princess Kate and Prince William continue Scottish Isles visit after celebrating anniversary - best photos 

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to the Ardura Community Forest on the second day of their visit to the Scottish Isles.
The royal couple, who kicked off their anniversary trip on Tuesday, met with Countryside Rangers from Mull and Iona Ranger Service to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment.
To coincide with Their Royal Highnesses' visit, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales will be announcing support for the Mull and Iona Ranger Service to ensure their important work conserving and championing nature can continue.
For their final engagement on the Scottish Isles, William and Kate will travel to the Isle of Iona via a public ferry from Fionnphort ferry terminal. They will meet staff from the service and hear from the islanders of Iona who rely on the ferries to connect them and to help with transporting provisions. While on the Isle of Iona, William and Kate will also spend time meeting the community and learning about their way of life.
Day 1: William and Kate's wedding anniversary
The pair spent their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday touring the Isle of Mull. In their first joint outing since their Easter break, the pair visited Tobermory where they mucked in at Aros Hall community hub.
They helped with painting and nailing wood, with the Princess adding her own personal touch to a beautiful puffin mural. The Princess took her time painting a small white flower, persuading her husband to do his own.
"I think we've found Banksy," joked Banjo Beale, the interior designer and television presenter who lives locally and is working on the renovation of the hall.
After visiting the community hall, William and Kate toured Tobermory Producers Market where they met stall holders, including local food producers, crafters, and artists.
The couple then visited Croft 3, a combined croft and restaurant in Fanmore with stunning views across the water to the neighbouring isle of Ulva. As well as touring some of the croft's 50 acres of land, William and Kate met some of the Hebridean sheep farmed on site, and discussed the finer details of crofting with owners Jeanette Lynn, 43, and Jack Shaw, 38.
After the tour, the Prince and Princess got to work on a small outdoor barbecue, cooking parcels of home-made haggis wrapped in chard with a glaze of honey and Mull whisky. These formed part of a meal for about 30 farmers, crofters and pupils from nearby Ulva Ferry Primary School, alongside sausage rolls and savoury scones.