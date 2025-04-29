Princess Kate switches up her look with blonde waist-length hair on wedding anniversary

The Princess of Wales was ready for a style refresh ahead of her 14th wedding anniversary with Prince William.

Kicking off their visit to Mull, Kate and William – who got married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011 – paid a visit to Aros Hall, a local community hub in Tobermory.

© Getty Striking the perfect balance between formal engagement and comfort, Kate wore a button-up blue linen shirt from Boden, a brown blazer and chocolate skinny jeans.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Instead of donning heels or trainers, which are her usual footwear of choice, Kate completed her look with walking boots and a personalised Daniela Draper necklace with 'G', 'C' and 'L' pendants, which are a nod to her three kids.

© Getty Images This would not be the first time she has paid tribute to her kids with her jewellery, having stepped out in Galway in 2020 (pictured) in a custom necklace featuring the initials of George, Charlotte and Louis from Irish brand, All the Falling Stars.

© Getty Images With her new low-key look, the royal, who is known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, ensured all eyes were on her lighter, longer hair. Kate appeared to have gone dark blonde in recent weeks, swapping her brunette hair with red undertones for a caramel hue that caught the light.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are on a two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona, where they will connect with local residents, highlighting the value of social bonds and underscoring the importance of safeguarding and advocating for the natural environment.

Meaningful outfit

Brown is associated with nature and generally symbolises stability, warmth, and groundedness. These could all be traits Kate is hoping to portray on her latest visit, considering its association with the environment.

Plus, muted and timeless brown clothing has long been a popular colour, after having a resurgence in 2024 thanks to Pantone declaring 'Mocha Mousse' the colour of the year.

© Getty The Princess of Wales has been wearing a lot of brown recently

Red described brown as "wonderfully timeless and easy to wear", while Who What Wear declared brown suede as being one of the most "in-demand" colours out there for spring.

Prince William also got the brown memo, stepping out in a matching outfit with his wife. He wore a white shirt layered under a brown-grey blazer and brown suede shoes.

Kate's fashion

The Princess cemented her place as an international style icon shortly after shooting to fame as Prince William's girlfriend in the early 2000s.

While photos of her elegant wedding guest dresses and daring party outfits hit the headlines, the interest in her fashion only grew after her royal wedding in 2011. The 'Kate Effect', as it became known, only serves to prove her influence on the fashion world, encouraging royal fans across the globe to shop her outfits.

According to The Sunday Times newspaper, Kate is trying to distance herself from fashion and turn the attention to the causes she is spotlighting. As a result, they stated Kensington Palace will no longer release details of the Princess’s outfits, but the palace has not confirmed that this is the case.