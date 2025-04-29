Princess Kate switches up her look with blonde waist-length hair on wedding anniversary

The Princess of Wales was ready for a style refresh ahead of her 14th wedding anniversary with Prince William.
Kicking off their visit to Mull, Kate and William – who got married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011 – paid a visit to Aros Hall, a local community hub in Tobermory.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are on a two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona, where they will connect with local residents, highlighting the value of social bonds and underscoring the importance of safeguarding and advocating for the natural environment.
Meaningful outfit
Brown is associated with nature and generally symbolises stability, warmth, and groundedness. These could all be traits Kate is hoping to portray on her latest visit, considering its association with the environment.
Plus, muted and timeless brown clothing has long been a popular colour, after having a resurgence in 2024 thanks to Pantone declaring 'Mocha Mousse' the colour of the year.
Red described brown as "wonderfully timeless and easy to wear", while Who What Wear declared brown suede as being one of the most "in-demand" colours out there for spring.
Prince William also got the brown memo, stepping out in a matching outfit with his wife. He wore a white shirt layered under a brown-grey blazer and brown suede shoes.
Kate's fashion
The Princess cemented her place as an international style icon shortly after shooting to fame as Prince William's girlfriend in the early 2000s.
While photos of her elegant wedding guest dresses and daring party outfits hit the headlines, the interest in her fashion only grew after her royal wedding in 2011. The 'Kate Effect', as it became known, only serves to prove her influence on the fashion world, encouraging royal fans across the globe to shop her outfits.
According to The Sunday Times newspaper, Kate is trying to distance herself from fashion and turn the attention to the causes she is spotlighting. As a result, they stated Kensington Palace will no longer release details of the Princess’s outfits, but the palace has not confirmed that this is the case.