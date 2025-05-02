Princess Charlotte's biggest milestones as she turns 10 - from balcony debut to making royal history

The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter, Princess Charlotte, celebrated her milestone tenth birthday on Friday 2 May and what a decade it's been for the young royal.

Charlotte, who was born at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in 2015, has become known for her love of dance, friendships, tennis and Taylor Swift.

She's always on hand to gently remind her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, of royal protocol and is said to have been "protective" of her mother, as the Princess of Wales underwent cancer treatment last year.

The youngster has passed a number of major milestones over the past ten years – from her balcony debut to making royal history at the age of two.

1/ 10 © Getty Images Christening

2/ 10 © Getty First family holiday In March 2016, the Palace shared a series of adorable snaps as William and Kate enjoyed their first holiday as a family-of-four with George and Charlotte. The young royals were wrapped in snowsuits as they posed together in the French Alps.



3/ 10 © Samir Hussein Balcony debut Charlotte was 13 months old when she made her debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony at her first Trooping the Colour. The little Princess in a pink hand-smocked dress with a matching bow in her hair as she waved at the aircraft in her mother's arms.



4/ 10 © Getty First royal tour The Princess carried out her first official engagement on her parents' tour of Canada in September 2016, when she attended a party for military families. Charlotte, who was just 16 months old at the time, was seen dancing with her mother and marvelling over the bubble machine. She was even heard saying her first words in public: "Pop!"



5/ 10 © Getty Flower girl moment Charlotte has been given the honour of being a bridesmaid on several occasions, but her first flower girl moment was at her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in Berkshire in May 2017. George and Charlotte stole the show alongside the young bridal party as mum Kate ushered them into the church.



6/ 10 © Getty Making history Princess Charlotte became a big sister with the birth of her younger brother, Prince Louis, in April 2018. The tot, who was days away from her 3rd birthday, made history as she became the first female royal to benefit from The Succession to the Crown Act (2013), which states that girls will not be overtaken by any future younger brothers.



7/ 10 © Getty Images First day at school Charlotte began her education at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, but she joined her big brother George at Thomas's Battersea School in south west London in September 2019. The three Wales children moved to Lambrook School in Berkshire when the family moved to Windsor in summer 2022.



8/ 10 © Getty Images First curtsy The young royal attended the Christmas Day church service for the first time in 2019, and the then four-year-old delighted royal fans as she bobbed down with the cutest curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.



9/ 10 © Getty Coronation Princess Charlotte was part of royal history on 6 May 2023 as she witnessed her grandfather King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey. She matched her mother in a ivory silk crepe dress by Alexander McQueen with a matching cape. Like the Princess of Wales, Charlotte accessorised with a jewelled headpiece by Alexander McQueen and milliner Jess Collett.



10/ 10 © Getty Major sporting moment Tennis fan Charlotte attended Wimbledon for the first time in 2023, alongside William, Kate and George. The Princess was seen enthusiastically cheering on the men's finalists on Centre Court.

