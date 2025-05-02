Infanta Sofia receives incredible gift from King Felipe

King Felipe and Queen Letizia's youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia, marked her 18th birthday earlier this week, when she received a very prestigious gift from her father.
The teenager has been awarded her first royal honour – the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic.
The Order recognises Sofia's merits in service to Spain, and it dates back to 1815.
Other royals who have received this honour include Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands, King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.
The Spanish palace released a number of new portraits to mark Infanta Sofia's milestone on 29 April, which were taken in the beautiful grounds of Zarzuela Palace.
The princess was dressed smart-casually in a light blue shirt and navy chinos, with her brunette locks loose around her shoulders.
Sofia will complete her International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales in the coming weeks.
The palace has said that Sofia is "not considering military training," but "several options are still being considered" for next year.
Her older sister, Princess Leonor, 19, who is heir to the Spanish throne is in the second year of her three-year military training.
Leonor is currently undertaking naval training at the Naval Military Academy in Marín. In her final year, she will enrol at the General Air Academy in Murcia.
Infanta Sofia's early life and education
Sofia was born at the Ruber International Hospital in Madrid on 29 April 2007. She was named after her paternal grandmother, Queen Sofia, and was christened three months after her birth.
She was educated at the Escuela Infantil Guardia Real and Santa María de los Rosales private school in Madrid, before moving to the UK in 2023 to study for her International Baccalaureate.
Sofia was seven years old when her father Felipe became King following Juan Carlos I's abdication.
Like her older sister Leonor, Infanta Sofia regularly joins her family at public engagements. As a huge football fan, she accompanied her mother Letizia to the Women's World Cup in Australia to watch the final between Spain and England, where they presented the winning trophy to their home team.
She also joined King Felipe in Germany for the Euro 2024 final, where the men's Spanish team won against England.
In December 2024, she carried out her first solo duty as she presented the awards for a photography competition named in her honour.