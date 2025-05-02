King Charles issues public message to granddaughter Princess Charlotte 

The King and Queen shared sweet well-wishes for Charles's granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, as she marked her milestone tenth birthday on Friday.

The royal family's Instagram account reshared the photograph of Charlotte, which was taken by her mother, the Princess of Wales, on a hike in Cumbria earlier this year.

The young royal is dressed in outdoor clothing, including a leaf print waterproof jacket, leggings and a backpack.

"Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte! [cake and celebration emojis]," the caption read from the King and Queen.

© Instagram / @theroyalfamily Charlotte is the King's oldest granddaughter

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked their daughter's special day privately, but Charlotte is renowned for her love of tennis, friendship bracelets and Taylor Swift.

Charlotte was last seen publicly on the walk to church on Christmas Day, but she typically attends high-profile royal events such as Trooping the Colour.

© Getty Charlotte on Christmas Day 2024

The Princess and her brothers, Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, seven, returned to their classrooms at Lambrook Preparatory School in Berkshire at the end of April after the Easter holidays.

Bond with grandpa

The King shares a sweet relationship with George, Charlotte and Louis. When George was born in July 2013, then Prince Charles said he was "overjoyed" to become a grandfather.

He added: "Grandparenthood is a unique moment in anyone's life, as countless kind people have told me in recent months, so I am enormously proud and happy to be a grandfather for the first time."

© Getty Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at the coronation

The three Wales children witnessed their grandfather's historic coronation in May 2023.

At last year's Trooping the Colour, Charlotte was spotted sharing a sweet exchange with Charles on the balcony. It was particularly more poignant given that it was Kate's first major public appearance since her cancer diagnosis.

© Getty Charlotte and Charles chatted on the balcony at Trooping

As well as George, Charlotte and Louis, the King is also a grandfather to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, who reside in the US.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB