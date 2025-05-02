King Charles issues public message to granddaughter Princess Charlotte 

The King and Queen shared sweet well-wishes for Charles's granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, as she marked her milestone tenth birthday on Friday.
The royal family's Instagram account reshared the photograph of Charlotte, which was taken by her mother, the Princess of Wales, on a hike in Cumbria earlier this year.
The young royal is dressed in outdoor clothing, including a leaf print waterproof jacket, leggings and a backpack.
"Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte! [cake and celebration emojis]," the caption read from the King and Queen.
The Prince and Princess of Wales marked their daughter's special day privately, but Charlotte is renowned for her love of tennis, friendship bracelets and Taylor Swift.
Charlotte was last seen publicly on the walk to church on Christmas Day, but she typically attends high-profile royal events such as Trooping the Colour.
The Princess and her brothers, Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, seven, returned to their classrooms at Lambrook Preparatory School in Berkshire at the end of April after the Easter holidays.
Bond with grandpa
The King shares a sweet relationship with George, Charlotte and Louis. When George was born in July 2013, then Prince Charles said he was "overjoyed" to become a grandfather.
He added: "Grandparenthood is a unique moment in anyone's life, as countless kind people have told me in recent months, so I am enormously proud and happy to be a grandfather for the first time."
The three Wales children witnessed their grandfather's historic coronation in May 2023.
At last year's Trooping the Colour, Charlotte was spotted sharing a sweet exchange with Charles on the balcony. It was particularly more poignant given that it was Kate's first major public appearance since her cancer diagnosis.
As well as George, Charlotte and Louis, the King is also a grandfather to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, who reside in the US.