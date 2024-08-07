Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie's friendship bracelet proves sweet family tie with King Charles, Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Princess Charlotte, Duchess Sophie and King Charles wearing friendship bracelets© Getty

Duchess Sophie's friendship bracelet proves sweet family tie with King Charles, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The British royals have embraced Swiftie style

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh appears to be the latest royal to jump on the friendship bracelet trend – and it's made us wonder if they swap at family get-togethers.

Sophie, 59, was an animated spectator in the crowd as she celebrated Team GB's gold medal in the women's cycling team sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

The Duchess of Edinburgh cheering at the Paris 2024 Olympics© Getty
Sophie wore a burgundy friendship bracelet

She looked beautiful in a purple floral Erdem frock with white espadrilles, and on her left wrist, she sported a gold bangle and a burgundy friendship bracelet.

It comes just weeks after the King was seen wearing a similar-style bracelet on his recent visit to the Channel Islands, with his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, wearing pastel versions at Wimbledon last month.

two hands with friendship bracelets
The King and Charlotte's friendship bracelets

Given that Prince George also sported a friendship bracelet in the official portrait released to mark his 11th birthday, it's possible that he and his sister Charlotte gifted their grandpa Charles with his very own.

Prince George's 11th birthday photo taken by the Princess of Wales© The Princess of Wales
George wearing a friendship bracelet in his 11th birthday portrait

And Queen Camilla was photographed wearing a beaded bracelet personalized with: "You're a bright star".

Close-up of Queen Camilla wearing blue dress and beaded friendship bracelet© Getty
Queen Camilla sported a beaded friendship bracelet in Guernsey

Embracing the Swiftie friendship bracelets

While friendship bracelets aren't a new phenomenon, thanks to Taylor Swift's Eras tour, the American pop singer has made them a must-have accessory again.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were lucky enough to meet the Lover singer in person after attending one of her concerts with their father, Prince William, in June.

taylor swift, princess charlotte, prince george and prince william posing for a selfie© Instagram
William, George and Charlotte meeting Taylor backstage on her Eras tour

Both the royals and Taylor shared selfies from their meet and greet backstage at Wembley, with the star's boyfriend and NFL player Travis Kelce describing Charlotte as a "superstar" on his New Heights podcast. Watch below...

WATCH: Travis and Jason Kelce on meeting Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

William and his eldest children weren't the only royals at the Eras tour – the Prince's cousin, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike, also proved they were the ultimate Swifties.

While equestrian Zara looked glamorous in a gold sequined jacket, denim shorts and white cowboy ankle boots, former rugby star Mike scored dad points in pink shorts and a white slogan top emblazoned with "You Need to Calm Down" in a nod to one of Taylor's songs.  

LISTEN: A Right Royal Princess Kate Special

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More