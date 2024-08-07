Duchess Sophie's friendship bracelet proves sweet family tie with King Charles, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Edinburgh appears to be the latest royal to jump on the friendship bracelet trend – and it's made us wonder if they swap at family get-togethers.

Sophie, 59, was an animated spectator in the crowd as she celebrated Team GB's gold medal in the women's cycling team sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

© Getty Sophie wore a burgundy friendship bracelet

She looked beautiful in a purple floral Erdem frock with white espadrilles, and on her left wrist, she sported a gold bangle and a burgundy friendship bracelet.

It comes just weeks after the King was seen wearing a similar-style bracelet on his recent visit to the Channel Islands, with his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, wearing pastel versions at Wimbledon last month.

The King and Charlotte's friendship bracelets

Given that Prince George also sported a friendship bracelet in the official portrait released to mark his 11th birthday, it's possible that he and his sister Charlotte gifted their grandpa Charles with his very own.

© The Princess of Wales George wearing a friendship bracelet in his 11th birthday portrait

And Queen Camilla was photographed wearing a beaded bracelet personalized with: "You're a bright star".

© Getty Queen Camilla sported a beaded friendship bracelet in Guernsey

Embracing the Swiftie friendship bracelets

While friendship bracelets aren't a new phenomenon, thanks to Taylor Swift's Eras tour, the American pop singer has made them a must-have accessory again.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were lucky enough to meet the Lover singer in person after attending one of her concerts with their father, Prince William, in June.

© Instagram William, George and Charlotte meeting Taylor backstage on her Eras tour

Both the royals and Taylor shared selfies from their meet and greet backstage at Wembley, with the star's boyfriend and NFL player Travis Kelce describing Charlotte as a "superstar" on his New Heights podcast. Watch below...

WATCH: Travis and Jason Kelce on meeting Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

William and his eldest children weren't the only royals at the Eras tour – the Prince's cousin, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike, also proved they were the ultimate Swifties.

While equestrian Zara looked glamorous in a gold sequined jacket, denim shorts and white cowboy ankle boots, former rugby star Mike scored dad points in pink shorts and a white slogan top emblazoned with "You Need to Calm Down" in a nod to one of Taylor's songs.

