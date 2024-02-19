How George, Charlotte and Louis helped King Charles during half-term in Sandringham

The King's grandchildren have been a source of "positive energy" as the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children spent their half-term close to him in Norfolk.

Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, stayed at their country home Anmer Hall while His Majesty returned to Sandringham following another helicopter trip to the capital for his appointment at the London Clinic hospital.

The youngsters are sure to have provided a much-needed distraction. While Prince William, Kate and the children might usually have spent the week skiing or in the Caribbean, this year has been more low-key, especially as the Princess deals with her own recovery from major abdominal surgery.

Sources tell HELLO! that the royal children will have been just the tonic the monarch needs after a procedure last month to treat a benign enlarged prostate was followed by his cancer diagnosis.

His Majesty adores being a grandfather and tries to spend as much time as possible with his three elder grandchildren, who affectionately call him "Grandpa Wales" in reference to his previous title.

"The King will be getting lots of positive energy from the little ones," royal author Robert Jobson tells us.

"He needs peace and quiet, but he will have been very happy to see his grandchildren and to spend a bit of time with them.

"He was always extremely busy when Prince William and Prince Harry were growing up and he would leave the bodyguards to play with them. Even though he's still busy since becoming King, he tries to see them as often as he can."

The King has a close relationship with George, Charlotte and Louis. Since spending more time at Windsor Castle, close to the Wales's family home Adelaide Cottage, he's been able to see the young royals more regularly.

"He's in Windsor two or three nights a week," Robert Hardman previously said on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, adding that Charles "loves" visiting his grandchildren at their Windsor abode.

The King and Queen once again attended church on the Sandringham estate on Sunday. Charles and Camilla appeared to be in good spirits, as they waved on their walk to the service.

Meanwhile, Prince William joined the stars at the BAFTAs in London, telling BAFTA executives that Kate was sorry to not be attending, saying: "She does love the BAFTAs."