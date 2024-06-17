Princess Charlotte shares tender moment with grandfather Charles on Buckingham Palace balcony - watch

It was a special day for King Charles as he marked his second Trooping the Colour as monarch on Saturday. The King was joined by his wife Queen Camilla, his eldest son Prince William and daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales as well as their three young children.

After the parade, the royal family appeared on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony, offering royal watchers plenty of heartwarming moments. At one point, King Charles and his granddaughter Princess Charlotte were seen exchanging a few words – watch the sweet video below…

WATCH: Princess Charlotte and King Charles share sweet moment at Trooping the Colour

During the aerial show, Princess Kate watched and grinned when the national anthem was played – and was seen warmly sorting out Charlotte's hair.

Prince William, meanwhile, was pictured affectionately pulling Prince Louis' ears while big sister Charlotte gave her younger sibling a nudge to stand still.

The royal mother-of-three looked relaxed during her first day in the spotlight following her cancer diagnosis for the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony.

© Getty Images Princess Kate with Princess Charlotte

In a change from last year, Princess Kate watched the Trooping the Colour parade from a balcony with her children. Previously, Kate joined senior family members on a dais, but on Saturday, she watched the spectacle from the Duke of Wellington's former office.

Kate, 42, stood beside her children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, as the regiments, in red ceremonial dress, continued to parade. She could be seen whispering in the ear of Princess Charlotte as the band played.

© Getty Princess Kate and King Charles appeared to be in great spirits

King Charles – who is suffering from cancer - would have no doubt relished being joined by his family this weekend.

Both Princess Kate and King Charles have thanked the public for their support after going public with their illnesses, with Kate saying she had been "blown away” by the "kind messages" that had made a "world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times".