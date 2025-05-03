Duchess Sophie inadvertently reveals unusual décor inside 130-room mansion

Duchess Sophie lives in the beautiful countryside estate Bagshot Park in Surrey with her husband Prince Edward and their two children Lady Louise Windsor and Earl James.

Whilst the royal doesn't often share insights from her sprawling home, on Friday, Sophie gave an incredibly rare glimpse at one of the strikingly decorated rooms inside her palatial home.

The moment saw the Duchess share a special message for a charity close to her heart DEBRA UK, of which she is patron, for those to took part in an impressive charity swim of the English Channel.

Alongside the video message, shared by the charity were the words: "Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO congratulates Graeme and #TeamDEBRA for completing the incredible Channel swim challenge.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock The sprawling property has 130 rooms

"We're so grateful to HRH for her continued support of DEBRA and the EB community."

Sophie has been a patron for the charity, which focuses on supporting individuals and families affected by epidermolysis bullosa, since 2011.

Sophie's dynamic decor

As Sophie shared her message beaming at the camera, behind her, fans got a glimpse of the vibrant red wallpaper covered in flamboyant gold detailing.

Next to the wall was the most gorgeous hardwood cabinet covered in ornate detailing in a floral and leaf design.

The striking piece was the perfect companion to another fabulous piece of furniture: a wooden chair with a beautifully crafted back.

Sophie and Edward's incredible home

As well as its striking interiors the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's sprawling home boasts several amenities including a beautiful conservatory, extensive landscaped gardens, stables, and a private lake.

The estate also features a modern kitchen, period elements within the rooms, and multiple garden areas connected by paved walkways.

© Getty Images Aerial shot of Bagshot Park where Edward and Sophie live

Bagshot Park's surrounding 51 acres of grounds - that cross the Surrey and Berkshire borders - are so vast they eventually lead to Windsor Great Park where Windsor Castle is situated.

Sophie and Edward have been raising their family at Bagshot Park since the late 1990s.