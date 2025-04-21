Duchess Sophie's sisterly show of 'support' with Sarah Ferguson everyone missed 

Headlines surrounding the royals' annual Easter Sunday church service outing in Windsor were dominated by the return of Prince Andrew and the absence of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

One sweet moment royal fans may have missed, however, was a moment of solidarity and support between the Duchess of Edinburgh and her sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie, 60, was seen wrapping an arm around the Duchess of York, 65, as they made their way into St George's Chapel for the Easter Matins service.





© Getty The royal ladies appeared to be exchanging pleasantries and catching up in a rare look inside their sisterly bond.





© Getty Images Clad in a smart plum coat crafted out of soft wool, Duchess Sophie was a vision of elegance. She rounded off her Easter attire with a pastel pink hat adorned with chic netting.



© Getty Images Duchess Sarah, meanwhile, looked very smart ain tailored white jacket and black pencil skirt as she accompanied her ex-husband Andrew to church.



Duchess Sophie and Sarah's close bond

The royal ladies have more in common than one might think. Fiercely protective of their children, Sophie and Sarah are devoted mothers to Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, respectively.

Neither were born into royalty and have had to adapt to the intense scrutiny that comes with marrying into the British royal family.

© Instagram Duchess Sophie pictured with Prince Edward and Princess Anne at church

They also have several passions in common, such as a love for skiing and past jobs in the hospitality sector, not to mention their commitment to charity work and philanthropic causes.

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, explains: "The Duchess of Edinburgh is renowned for her compassionate nature, from her supportive gestures for the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales over the past year.

"While little is known about her relationship with Sarah, Duchess of York, there appears to be a lot of support and solidarity between the two women, judging by their body language at the Easter Sunday service."

© UK Press via Getty Images Sarah Ferguson pictured with her daughter Princess Eugenie at the Easter Sunday Mattins Service

A family affair

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward were accompanied to church by their son James, Earl of Wessex, while daughter Lady Louise Windsor was absent from the celebrations.

Duchess Sarah, meanwhile, was joined by her ex-husband Prince Andrew, with whom she still lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor, and her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie's royal life and marriage

The Easter outing marked Prince Andrew's first public appearance since he skipped the annual Christmas gathering in Sandringham amid the controversy surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Notably absent were the Prince and Princess of Wales, who instead were spotted attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham alongside Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

LISTEN: How Prince Harry found out about Charles's health scare