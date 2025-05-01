The Duchess of Edinburgh resembled an English rose on Wednesday when she stepped out to attend a church service in London.

Embracing the mini-heatwave, the mother-of-two donned a striking navy dress from Beulah London emblazoned with a kaleidoscopic floral print featuring candy pink poppies, red lilies, delphinium-blue irises and pastel tulips.

Dubbed the 'Sienna Floral Bouquet Dress', Sophie's silk crepe frock featured short puff sleeves, a high neckline, a flattering A-line skirt and a waist-cinching tie belt.

For added glamour, she paired her summery dress with a pastel pink Jane Taylor hat topped with structured sheer ruffles, a delicate gold necklace, gold floral hoop earrings and stacks of dainty bracelets.

A nude mock-croc clutch from Sophie Habsburg and a pair of glossy nude pumps from Prada completed her look.

As for hair and beauty, Duchess Sophie made a statement with an elegant, twisted chignon, a slick of poppy-pink lipstick and a sweep of bronzer.

Prince Edward's wife attended a church service for the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association at St Martin-in-the-Fields Church.

The Victoria Cross and the George Cross are Britain's highest awards for gallantry, with the VC awarded to those who showed acts of bravery in the presence of the enemy, and the GC awarded to those whose acts of bravery were not performed in the enemy's presence.

Polka dot perfection

Sophie's floral moment comes after she made a strong case for polka dots on Tuesday. Stepping out to represent King Charles at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, the Duchess rocked a sublime sky-blue belted dotty midi dress featuring pearl buttons running down the front.

She paired her garment with some trusty white espadrilles, a nude clutch and some gemstone drop earrings. A fuss-free low bun and a sweep of shimmer eyeshadow added an extra dose of refined, regal elegance.

During the outing, the 60-year-old got stuck in and took part in a game of bingo with the Chelsea Pensioners. Photos from the event showed Sophie beaming as she sipped on a gin and tonic and enthusiastically raised her bingo card.

With a penchant for fashion, Sophie was made royal patron of the London College of Fashion, UAL, back in 2013. The royal has used her platform to shine a spotlight on sustainability within the industry, whilst also championing British fashion.

