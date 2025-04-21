James, Earl of Wessex towers over father Prince Edward in rare public appearance

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's son, James, Earl of Wessex, put in a rare public appearance as he attended the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The 17-year-old, who was dressed smartly in a suit and a red patterned tie, now noticeably towers over his father, Prince Edward.

The Duke, 61, is thought to be around six-foot-tall, so James could be around the same height as his older cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, who are 6'3" and 6'2" respectively.

When William ascends the throne, he will be the second tallest King in 300 years. The tallest British monarch was Edward IV at 6'4" (194cm).

James, who is expected to sit his AS-Level exams at school in May, has grown up largely out of the public eye since his birth in 2007.

James is now taller than his father, Edward

The youngster has attended large-scale royal events in recent years, including Trooping the Colour, the King's Coronation and the annual Christmas Day church service.

James turns 18 in December

The Earl is not expected to become a full-time working royal and instead will carve out his own career when he has finished his education.

Noticeable absence

While James was present at the church service, his older sister, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, was among the royals who missed it.

Lady Louise with her family at Christmas

Lady Louise is currently in the third year of studying for her English degree at St Andrew's University in Scotland.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children were also absent with the family opting to spend the Easter weekend at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, before Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, return to school next week.

Beatrice was joined by the likes of Princess Eugenie and Duchess Sophie

And while Princess Anne's children have attended the Easter Sunday service in the past, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike, did not step out.

