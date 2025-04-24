Duchess Sophie just elevated her date night outfit with silk - and wow

When Duchess Sophie means business, her wardrobe matches, and her outfit on Wednesday was no exception.

Attending a round table on women's role in energy security, the Duchess of Edinburgh looked incredible in one of her many signature power suits, but it was her blouse that stole the show.

The wife of Prince Edward donned a silk button-down blouse with a pink-and-white floral pattern from luxury French brand Chloé.

Duchess Sophie has worn this beautiful blouse before, including at a series of talks on international women's rights in New York back in 2022.

She teamed the button-down with a bottle green blazer and flared trousers from Victoria Beckham for a sophisticated take on spring-ready workwear.

The rest of Duchess Sophie's ensemble was beautiful

Looking as refined as ever, the 60-year-old recycled an elegant suit from Max Mara, with a double-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers.

To accessorise, she brought out a beige 'Paloma' bag from Sophie Habsburg and a pair of tan suede heels that perfectly complemented it.

Duchess Sophie has styled the blazer very differently in the past, including on a quiet date night with Prince Edward last summer.

At the Edinburgh International festival, the fashionable royal wore an off-white jersey dress with an oversized metallic belt, with the same blazer slung casually over her shoulders for a stylish off-duty look.

To accessorise, she brought along the 'Vintage Indigo Bag' from Matelier and a pair of dainty 'Rocking' earrings from Giulia Barela.

Duchess Sophie took a page out of Princess Kate's book

Earlier this month, Duchess Sophie was seen at the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, Surrey.

© Max Mumby Duchess Sophie wore a blue ensemble recently

In an absolutely ethereal outfit, the Duchess of Edinburgh looked magnificent: in a powder blue coat dress with a matching fascinator and heels, she looked as stunning as ever.

We couldn't help but think about the Princess of Wales when we first saw the outfit, especially considering that she wore an incredibly similar combination of blue pieces nearly three years ago.

Princess Kate at the Order of the Garter in 2022 wearing her Aquazurra shoes

When attending the service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter in 2022, Princess Kate arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle with other members of the family, looking chic in a tailored cerulean coat dress with a belted waist

