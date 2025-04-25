Duchess Sophie adds glittering edge to demure look while filling in for King Charles

Duchess Sophie stepped in for King Charles at an important event on Friday, and wowed with her demure look which was elevated by a glittering touch, further cementing her status as one of our favourite royal style icons.

Duchess Sophie, 60, attended a dawn congregation marking the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand forces on Anzac Day, which saw her commemorating the national day of remembrance for fallen Antipodean servicemen, old soldiers and those still serving.

© Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Anzac Day Dawn Service at Hyde Park on April 25, 2025

The royal was dressed perfectly for a chilly spring morning in London, wearing an elegant black dress coat with a tie belt adorned with a trio of remembrance poppies, and kept warm with a pair of black leather gloves. She added a stylish edge to her look with a fedora hat adorned with a sparkly silver band, adding a touch of glamour to the somber occasion, while keeping her long blonde hair neatly tied back.

During the event, the royal laid a wreath to pay her respects at the Australian War Memorial at Hyde Park Corner on behalf of King Charles, before attending a Westminster Abbey service of commemoration and thanksgiving.

© Getty Images Anzac Day is a national day of commemoration observed in both Australia and New Zealand, honouring the anniversary of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps' landing at Gallipoli in 1916 during World War I

Meanwhile, Princess Anne also attended a dawn service where she remembered "brave Anzacs" in north-west Turkey. Speaking at the event at Anzac Cove, which cost tens of thousands of Australian, New Zealand, British and French soldiers their lives, the Princess said: "Their words have helped us understand and support families left behind. 110 years later, we stand here at dawn to commemorate the Anzacs, remembering their bravery, courage and sacrifice.

"We also remember all Australian and New Zealand men and women who since that day have served their country in wars, conflicts and peace missions. Their service is not forgotten, we will remember them."

© Getty Images Sophie was joined by Australia's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom The Hon Stephen Smith

King Charles, who attended the dawn service in Gallipoli on Anzac Day back in 2005 and 2015, shared a message to Australian and New Zealand veterans on Instagram, which read: "Through the generations, you have continued to enact the indomitable spirit of Anzac – forged in terrible conflict and preserved in peace – of courage, mateship and sacrifice."