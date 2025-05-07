Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles welcomes guests for first palace garden party of the year - best photos
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace© Alamy Stock Photo

King Charles opens doors to private home for first palace garden party of the year - best photos 

Their Majesties played host at Buckingham Palace  

Emily Nash - London
Royal EditorLondon
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
The King and Queen were on good form as they welcomed guests to the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year.

In the middle of a busy week to mark VE Day commemorations, Charles, 76, and Camilla, 77, stepped out to mingle with attendees, who have made a positive impact in their community.

Their Majesties were joined by the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for the afternoon soiree.

Upon arrival, the royals stood at the top of the garden steps to observe the national anthem, before dispersing into the crowd.

See the best photos from the Buckingham Palace garden party…

1/6

King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand at the top of the Garden steps, as the National Anthem is played© Getty Images

Royal arrival

Thousands of guests were in attendance, as the royals made their entrance from the top of the steps.

2/6

King Charles and Queen Camilla stand at the top of steps© Getty

Standing for the national anthem

The King looked smart in a grey morning suit with a black top hat, while the Queen matched her millinery to her teal outfit.

3/6

King tipping his hat and Queen Camilla in teal dress© Alamy Stock Photo

Making their entrance

The King was pictured tipping his hat to the crowd after the national anthem was played.

The Queen looked beautiful in a teal blue crepe silk dress with a cream lace inset by Christian Dior and a hat by Philip Treacy.

4/6

The Princess Royal, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Duke of Edinburgh attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace© Alamy Stock Photo

Senior royals

The Princess Royal brought back one of her favourite coat-dresses by Shibumi, while the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a black and white floral dress from Erdem. 

5/6

Queen Camilla meets guests© Getty

Greeting the crowds

At every garden party, the royals are introduced to different sections of the guests, from all walks of life.

6/6

King Charles meets with guests© Getty

Busy schedule

The garden party was one of the King's many engagements of the day. Earlier on Wednesday, he travelled in a hybrid Thames Clipper down the river to visit Thames Tideway Tunnel project.

What happens at palace garden parties?

Every year, the Sovereign traditionally hosts three garden parties at Buckingham Palace in London, and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

Historically, garden parties took the place of presentation parties attended by debutants, but have evolved into an event, which recognises and rewards public service.  

The dress code stipulates morning dress or lounge suits for men, and day dresses for women, with hats or fascinators. National dress and uniforms can also be worn.

