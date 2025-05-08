Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Duchess of Gloucester curtsies to King Charles during family reunion - watch
Subscribe
The Duchess of Gloucester curtsies to King Charles during family reunion - watch

The Duchess of Gloucester curtsies to King Charles during family reunion

The King and Queen led the royals at the VE Day service at Westminster Abbey

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
21 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Gloucester executed the perfect curtsy at the VE Day thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

Danish-born Birgitte, 78, who is married to the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Richard, was seen making the formal greeting to the King and Queen as the senior royals left the Abbey.

Royal ladies normally bob down into a low curtsy and bow their heads in public if they're seeing the monarch for the first time that day. For men, the greeting is normally a neck bow.

Birgitte Duchess of Gloucester and Prince Richard Duke of Gloucester arrive at Westminster Abbey for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Service of Thanksgiving© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
The Duchess of Gloucester looked elegant in cream

The royals arrived in reverse order of precedence at the service, with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent seated first.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey© Alamy Stock Photo
The couple seated with the Duke of Kent

They were followed by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, then the Prince and Princess of Wales, and lastly the King and Queen.

Duchess of Gloucester wearing black hat at garden party© Getty Images
The Gloucesters attended the King's first garden party on Wednesday

The Gloucesters also joined Their Majesties at the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year on Wednesday, where the Duchess wore a pillbox-style hat designed by King's Foundation and CHANEL Millinery student, Jessica Turley.

Meet the Gloucesters

Birgitte first met Prince Richard, the younger son of Prince Henry and Princess Alice, in the late 1960s in Cambridge, where he was a student.

Before marrying into the royal family, she worked as a secretary at the Royal Danish Embassy in London.

The Duchess of Gloucester and Duke of Gloucester in a car on their wedding day© Getty
The Duke and Duchess on their wedding day in 1972

The couple wed on 8 July 1972 at St Andrew's Church in Northamptonshire, with the bride wearing a high-collar, long-sleeved gown designed by Norman Hartnell.

The Duke and Duchess have three children, Alexander, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman, born in 1974, 1977 and 1980 respectively.

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester© Getty
The Duchess of Gloucester makes debut at Garter Day

The couple carry out full-time working duties and support a number of their own patronages and organisations.

The Duchess of Gloucester also made history as the first non-blood royal, not married to the monarch or the heir, to be made a Royal Lady of the Garter in 2024.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More