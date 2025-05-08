Duchess Sophie loves her 'flattering' dress so much she's bought it in 3 colours

Duchess Sophie is an indisputable master of monochromatic dressing, and her latest elegant ensemble proves it once again.

Arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Thanksgiving service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the Duchess of Edinburgh made her way into the iconic London church alongside her husband, Prince Edward.

The 60-year-old stepped out in the pale blue 'Yahvi' midi dress from luxury London-based brand Beulah, with an incredible fascinator that coordinated perfectly in colour.

Featuring long sleeves, fluted at the ends, as well as a fitted bodice and round neckline, the dress is a sophisticated piece fit for any special occasion. With an A-line skirt embellished with subtle buttons, Sophie's choice is timeless, though with an undeniably contemporary edge.

Rounding off her outfit, the mother of Lady Louise Windsor accessorised in a pair of baby blue heels, a dark blue clutch and a long silver-toned diamond necklace with a double-scroll gold and diamond pendant from Collins & Sons.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh looked lovely attending the Thanksgiving service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh was pictured in a dapper double-breasted charcoal blazer, with a striped navy blue and gold tie and crisp white shirt for a clean, smart look.

The Duchess of Edinburgh clearly has her favourites…

The 'Yahvi' dress is clearly one of Duchess Sophie's favourite pieces, as she appears to own the same dress in multiple colours, having worn all three so far this year on various occasions.

© Getty Duchess Sophie looked fabulous in cornflower blue - and a seriously impressive hat

Last month, she showed off her take on the year's butter yellow trend, bringing out the dress in the lemon colourway during her visit to a dementia research laboratory in Edinburgh.

To accessorise, she donned a pair of sparkly drop earrings and her go-to snakeskin print wedge shoes from L.K. Bennett.

Back in January, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended a reception for the newly-elected members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords in a stunning all-white ensemble led by the 'Yahvi' dress in cream.

© The Royal Family The royal loves her dress so much that she owns it in three colourways

Pictured chatting to Nigel Farage, Duchess Sophie was seen in the frock, which seems to be quickly becoming her signature piece, but opting for a more summery colour choice.

Completing her look, she brought out the 'Poetica' 24-carat gold-plated small hoop earrings from Giulia Barela, as well as her Prada pointed-toe heels in a blush pink colour.

