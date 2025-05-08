Princess Kate caught adjusting divisive white dress during VE Day Service

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out with other senior members of the royal family for a Service of Thanksgiving as the royals continue to mark the 80-year anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Kate looked sensational as she wore a pristine white gown with chic black polka dots by Alessandra Rich.

Prince William was also dressed for the occasion in a blue suit adorned with his medals as he greeted fellow attendees at the Abbey.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock At one moment, Kate was seen adjusting her tights before making her way into the Abbey for the national two-minute silence alongside her husband.



© Samir Hussein/WireImage It's not the first time the royal has worn the outfit, and it seems the last time Kate opted for the Diana-inspired gown, the fashion choice somewhat divided opinion. While attending the Garter Day Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Kate wore the polka dot dress but some royals fans were less impressed. At the time, fans were inclined to disagree with her choice to wear a fleet of entirely new designer items in light of the cost of living crisis. One wrote: "The fact that she has an identical-looking dress and pair of shoes. It's completely impractical. [Repeating] the Royal Ascot 2022 look would have been a hit. Her team needs to be more creative with her existing and potentially new wardrobe, instead of buying repetitions of each other."

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Meanwhile, the royal couple, who recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, were photographed alongside Their Majesties, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

© Alamy Stock Photo Other senior royals pictured walking into the Abbey were, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.



© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Following the national silence of remembrance, the King will lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, followed by the Prince of Wales. After the service, the King and Queen will meet veterans in the congregation. Camilla will lead the royals in laying flowers at the Innocent Victims' Memorial. Also attending the Service of Thanksgiving were Prime Minister Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch, and other senior government officials.

The royals mark poignant anniversary of VE Day

Though the royal family have been marking the milestone anniversary all week, the Service of Thanksgiving falls on VE Day itself, making it all the more poignant.

During the service at Westminster Abbey, the royal family will lead the congregation in a two-minute silence to reflect on the historic day in history.

© Getty Prince William and the Princess of Wales attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey

VE Day celebrates the day Britain and its Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender during the Second World War.

A statement from Buckingham Palace emphasising the meaning of the VE Day commemorations read: "The King, Queen and other members of the royal family are much looking forward to all the week's VE Day events, when they will unite with the rest of the nation and those across the Commonwealth and wider world in celebrating, commemorating and giving thanks to the wartime generation whose selfless devotion duty and service should stand as an enduring example to us all – and must never be forgotten."

© UK Press via Getty Images On Monday, the Wales family watched a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Earlier in the week, William and Kate stepped out with their three children, Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to observe the military procession from the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace.

The young royals were seen engaging with veterans who were seated alongside them and were also pictured waving as the procession passed them.

After the procession, the royals gathered on the palace balcony to watch the Red Arrows lead a spectacular flypast with historic and current military aircraft.