Princess Kate caught adjusting divisive white dress during VE Day Service

While attending the Garter Day Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Kate wore the polka dot dress but some royals fans were less impressed.
At the time, fans were inclined to disagree with her choice to wear a fleet of entirely new designer items in light of the cost of living crisis.
One wrote: "The fact that she has an identical-looking dress and pair of shoes. It's completely impractical. [Repeating] the Royal Ascot 2022 look would have been a hit. Her team needs to be more creative with her existing and potentially new wardrobe, instead of buying repetitions of each other."
Meanwhile, the royal couple, who recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, were photographed alongside Their Majesties, King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Other senior royals pictured walking into the Abbey were, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.
Following the national silence of remembrance, the King will lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, followed by the Prince of Wales.
After the service, the King and Queen will meet veterans in the congregation. Camilla will lead the royals in laying flowers at the Innocent Victims' Memorial.
Also attending the Service of Thanksgiving were Prime Minister Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch, and other senior government officials.
The royals mark poignant anniversary of VE Day
Though the royal family have been marking the milestone anniversary all week, the Service of Thanksgiving falls on VE Day itself, making it all the more poignant.
During the service at Westminster Abbey, the royal family will lead the congregation in a two-minute silence to reflect on the historic day in history.
VE Day celebrates the day Britain and its Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender during the Second World War.
A statement from Buckingham Palace emphasising the meaning of the VE Day commemorations read: "The King, Queen and other members of the royal family are much looking forward to all the week's VE Day events, when they will unite with the rest of the nation and those across the Commonwealth and wider world in celebrating, commemorating and giving thanks to the wartime generation whose selfless devotion duty and service should stand as an enduring example to us all – and must never be forgotten."