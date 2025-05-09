Princess Kate honoured with 'beautiful' gift – royal fans react 

The Princess of Wales has been given an incredible gift and it's so apt for the green-fingered royal.

The Royal Horticultural Society announced on Friday that it has named a rose after the Princess to "celebrate the incredible healing power of nature and raise awareness of the important role that spending time outdoors plays in bringing us joy and supporting our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing".

The flower named, Catherine's Rose, bred by Harkness Roses, has beautiful coral-pink blooms with a "rich perfume with hints of Turkish Delight and mango".

And in another moving touch, funds from the sale of Catherine's Rose will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, to help The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust establish a unique training programme for clinical teams across the country. This specialist prehabilitation and rehabilitation programme will help to ensure patients who need intensive support live well with, and beyond, cancer.

Kate made a surprise visit in January to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received cancer treatment last year.

The mother-of-three, who is in remission from the disease, is joint patron of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust with her husband, the Prince of Wales.

Dame Cally Palmer, Chief Executive, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: "As a specialist cancer centre, The Royal Marsden's mission is to ensure every patient has the care and support they need to achieve the best outcome and patient experience.

"Every rose sold will help The Royal Marsden establish a unique training programme for clinical teams across the country in prehabilitation and rehabilitation techniques which make such a difference to patient care.

Funds from the sale of Catherine’s Rose will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

"We are honoured to have Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales as Joint Patrons of our specialist cancer centre and we are very grateful to The Princess and the Royal Horticultural Society for setting up this initiative and for the benefit it will bring to cancer patients everywhere.

The Roses will be available to purchase from today, Friday 9 May, via roses.co.uk and rhsplants.co.uk. Catherine's Rose will be available by pre-order only and Roses will be delivered in Autumn 2025 as bare root plants. For every plant sold £5 will be donated to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Royal fans react

Social media users were quick to comment on photographs of the stunning rose, with one remarking: "It's stunning. Just like the Princess of Wales."

Another wrote: "Beautiful and elegant just like our Princess," while a third said: "Perfection just like Catherine."

Nature as a sanctuary

In a message to mark Mother's Day in March, the Princess said nature has been her family’s "sanctuary" over the past year, as she underwent chemotherapy.

And during an engagement with the Scouts in the Lake District earlier this year, Kate described how she experiences a "very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection" when spending time in nature, giving her a "sense of peace" in a "very busy world".

She has long advocated the benefits of the great outdoors, particularly for young children and families, through her early years work.

In 2019, Kate co-designed the Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, and in 2023, she hosted the first children's picnic at the event.

This year's show will take place from 20 to 24 May.

