Queen Margrethe's best photos to mark the end of her reign

Queen Margrethe will officially abdicate on Sunday 14 January – 52 years after she ascended the throne in 1972.

Following the Council of State meeting, Margrethe's son Crown Prince Frederik will be proclaimed King Frederik X of Denmark.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Margrethe became the world's only queen regnant.

At the time of her birth in 1940, only males could ascend the throne of Denmark. After a constitutional amendment in 1953, she became her father King Frederick IX's heir presumptive.

Margrethe married French diplomat Henrik de Laborde de Monpezat in 1967, with whom she had two sons – Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim.

Affectionately known as "Daisy," Margrethe is known for her love of art and fashion, creating illustrations for the Lord of the Rings books and working as a set and costume designer for a number of productions, including Netflix drama Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction.

In 2022, she marked her Golden Jubilee but scaled back the celebrations out of respect following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Following her abdication, she will continue to be known as Her Majesty Queen Margrethe.

Take a look back at some of the best photos of the Danish queen in the gallery below…

Royal sisters, 1950 © Getty Margrethe pictured during her childhood with her younger sisters, Anne-Marie and Benedikte. Anne-Marie went on to become Queen of Greece following her marriage to Constantine II.



18th birthday, 1959 © Getty An official portrait taken on her 18th birthday showing Margrethe looking like a Hollywood movie star in a white off-the-shoulder and sporting pin curls and red lipstick.



Engagement to Henri, 1966 © Getty Margrethe met Henri at a dinner while studying in London in the 1960s. The French diplomat proposed to then princess with a jaw-dropping ring with two square-shaped diamonds, made by Van Cleef & Arpels. The couple's engagement was announced by the Danish palace in October 1966.

Royal wedding, 1967 © Getty The happy couple wave from the balcony on their wedding day on 10 June 1967. Margrethe and Henri were married at the Holmen Church in Copenhagen, with the royal bride wearing a silk wedding dress created by Danish fashion designer Jørgen Bende and the Khedive of Egypt tiara. The couple enjoyed over 50 years of marriage until Henri's death in February 2018.

First-time mum, 1968 © Getty Less than a year after their nuptials, Margrethe and Henri welcomed their firstborn, Frederik, on 26 May 1968. At the time, Margrethe was heir to the Danish throne during the reign of her father, Frederick IX.

Second royal baby, 1969 © Getty Margrethe gave birth to her second son, Joachim, on 7 June 1969.



Family-of-four, 1972 © Getty A sweet snap of Margrethe, Henri, Frederik and Joachim at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus in the year that Margrethe became queen.



First official portrait as Queen, 1972 © Getty Margrethe became queen of Denmark following her father Frederick's death on 14 January 1972. The pearl poire tiara is part of a suite that is most synonymous with the monarch.

Margrethe's 40th birthday, 1980 © Getty Eight years into her reign, Margrethe celebrated a milestone birthday which was commemorated with this stunning portrait of the queen with her husband Prince Henrik.



Reigning monarchs, 2002 © Getty A royal line-up! The then reigning sovereigns of Europe were captured altogether during celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee in 2002. Queen Margrethe was seated alongside Elizabeth II and Queen Beatrix of The Netherlands. Standing behind them was King Albert II of Belgium, King Juan Carlos I of Spain, King Harald V of Norway, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg.

Summer vacation, 2021 © Getty A carefree Margrethe pictured during her summer break at National Park Thy in Hanstholm.



State visit, Germany, 2021 © Getty Dazzling in diamonds and a beautiful green lace gown for a state visit to Germany, where she was accompanied by her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

