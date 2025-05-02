Ellie Goulding's three-word verdict on William and Kate following wedding performance

Ellie Goulding famously sang her heart out at the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal wedding in 2011 - but what did the star make of the royal couple?

Whilst William and Kate have no doubt proved how committed they are to each other over the last year with the Princess' cancer journey, one thing that never goes unnoticed is how much fun they have together - and Ellie confirmed the goes behind closed doors.

© Getty Images Ellie famously sang at William and Kate's royal wedding reception

She told Marie Claire back in 2014 that after talking to them "quite a bit," she can confirm they are a "really awesome couple."

"[They're] lovely people, so I understand why people are fascinated by them. It was a really beautiful night – but then, I haven’t been to many weddings,' she added.

© Dave Benett Ellie sang a cover of Your Song by Elton John for William and Kate's first dance

Talking about keeping the secret of her performance under wraps she explained: "In the weeks before, everyone I know was talking about the wedding, and I was sat like [puts knuckles in her mouth], trying not to say anything."

"I kept it to myself for so long – but no one would have believed me anyway." It's understood that Ellie performed her version of Elton John's "Your Song". She also sang a full set of her own songs and other covers before a DJ took over.

Ellie's links to the royal family

As well as performing at William and Kate's big day, Ellie also has a close bond with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to reports it was Princess Eugenie who introduced Ellie and her ex-partner Caspar Jopling. Eugenie, Ellie and their respective partners Jack Brooksbank and then Caspar, would frequently head out on double dates together whilst Eugenie was living in New York.

© WireImage Ellie and her ex-husband Casper would frequently double date with Eugenie and Jack in NYC

Eugenie and Beatrice were also among the attendees of Ellie's son Casper's second birthday back in 2023 when Eugenie was pregnant with her second son Ernest.

Meanwhile, the DailyMail reported that Beatrice carried her then-19-month-old daughter Sienna in her arms at the celebrations.

© Instagram Eugenie and Beatrice attended Ellie's son Arthur's 2nd birthday party in 2023

Ellie was among the guests at Eugenie's royal wedding, and the royal reciprocated the invitation in 2019 when she attended Ellie and Caspar Jopling's nuptials.

The singer previously gushed about her friendship with Eugenie in an interview with the Telegraph, telling them: "She's been a great friend throughout this. We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."