Kate Middleton's 'masterclass' in the best bronde hair transformation of 2025
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Ardura Community Forest in Scotland.© Getty Images

Princess Kate's 'masterclass' in the best bronde hair transformation of 2025

The Princess of Wales’ bronde is the shade of the summer. A top London hair stylist tells us how to achieve it.

2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has been setting beauty and fashion trends since officially joining the royal family in 2011, and she never seems to fail. 

Earlier this month, the mother-of-three stepped out for an engagement in Scotland, boasting a brand new hair tone. Her tresses were lighter than her usual chocolate brown, and it was immediately crowned the colour of the summer.

Princess Kate stunned on the day of her 14th wedding anniversary alongside Prince William, wearing a simple blue shirt from Boden, a brown herringbone blazer by Holland Cooper, and her signature skinny jeans and boots. But the real show-stopper was indeed her hair colour, as well as her light yet exquisite glowy makeup look.

Stuart Marsh, Creative Colour Director at Taylor Taylor London, says that the Princess' bronde is "a mini masterclass in how to refresh your look without a drastic change."

Kate Middleton smiling and walking© Getty
Princess Kate looked radiant during the outing in Scotland

Since the future Queen has stepped out in the world with new locks, everyone is looking to go bronde for the summer, but how do you achieve the regal style?

We, like everyone else, are quite eager to acquire the sun-kissed look, so we have asked Stuart to tell us how to achieve the trending hair shade of summer 2025.

What should you ask your hairdresser?

Kate Middleton watches the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace© Getty
Princess Kate's lighter 'bronde' do is the talk of the town

"For darker hair tones, bronde can be tweaked with tone and depth to match eye colour and skin complexion. The possibilities are endless!," the top hairstylist recommends. 

"If you are a natural brunette, lifting the hair two or three shades adds dimension and gives a subtle, sun-kissed effect. Ask for two tones in the hair lifting process to make sure there are multiple tones running through seamlessly."

How to maintain the colour in the summer?

"To avoid premature fading of your new bronde colour, we recommend three main actions: spritz your hair with a protective spray, hydrate your hair with a deeply nourishing mask and always rinse your hair with clean water before and after swimming – when your hair is dry, it absorbs salt water like a sponge, if it’s already wet, it will take longer to absorb the salt or the harsh chemicals," Stuart says.

Catherine, Princess of Wales facing to right in cobalt blazer© Getty
The royal's hair is usually a warm shade of brown with subtle highlights

How to get Princess Kate's glamorous waves?

Glossy locks are key - and there's one simple way to achieve this. 

"A Brazilian Blowout is the ultimate treatment to achieve this look. It diminishes frizz, sealing the cuticle and protecting against any external damage. It’s like having a permanent blow-dry," he advises.

