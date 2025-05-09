Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cellist makes surprise appearance in front of King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's talented wedding cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason performed for King Charles and his fellow British royal family members on Thursday night.

Sheku, 26, took to the stage at Horse Guards Parade during a special VE Day concert to mark the 80th anniversary of the historical milestone. The musician performed alongside Greatest Showman star Keala Settle.

The concert, which was hosted by Zoe Ball was attended by the King, his wife Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Sheku's royal performances

In 2018, Sheku made his first appearance in front of the British royal family when he was asked to perform at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding when he was just 19, after being personally asked by the Duchess of Sussex over the phone.

Sheku played three songs during the Signing of the Register near the end of the wedding ceremony.

Sheku performed at the 80th VE Day concert at Horse Guards Parade on Thursday evening

Talking about the experience, Sheku told PEOPLE: "I think to play at anyone’s wedding, is an honour. But to play at a wedding of this significance, it’s just incredible.

"They’re so lovely. I’m just so glad to have been a part of their special day. It’s such an amazing event to have the opportunity to perform at. It was a surprise and such an honour."

Sheku documented the moment on social media

Royal honour

Sheku Kanneh-Mason was appointed an MBE in the 2020 New Year Honours for his services to music. He is a cellist and was the first black musician to win the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition in 2016.

Sheku was awarded an MBE in 2020

A night to remember

As well as Sheku's moving performance, the VE day concert saw the likes of Fleur East, John Newman, Freya Ridings, Calum Scott, Tom Walker and Sir Willard White take to the stage.

Freya is also beloved by members of the royal family and in the past has been heavily involved with Kate's annual carol concert.

Freya Ridings has performed for Kate and William in the past

Talking about the honour of singing on behalf of the future Queen, Freya told HELLO!: "It's an honour to get to perform for both William and Kate, their charities are both so close to their hearts.

"I love the work Kate does, empowering young children and families."

On how to prepare for a royal performance, Freya added that it is "more nerve-wracking" when it comes to performances with a royal audience.

Adding that her pre-show ritual is her vocal warm-ups and eating an apple before she goes on stage.