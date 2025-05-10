Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Prince William to miss Pope Leo's inauguration - see which royal is attending
Subscribe
King Charles and Prince William to miss Pope Leo's inauguration - see which royal is attending
Prince William and King Charles in military uniform© Getty Images,Prince William,King Charles

King Charles and Prince William to miss Pope Leo's inauguration - see which royal is attending

Pope Leo's inauguration will take place 10 days after he was elected

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Charles and Prince William will not attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV next Sunday Buckingham Palace has said.

Instead, Charles' younger brother will travel to the Vatican to attend Pope Leo XIV’s formal installation as pope at a mass in St Peter’s Square on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh will represent His Majesty at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV."

The new pope's inauguration mass will be taking place 10 days after he was elected on Thursday. Whilst there is no rule dictating how much time should pass between the conclusion of a conclave and the papal inauguration Mass, the most recent time gap is significant.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time© AFP via Getty Images
Pope Leo's inaguration will take place on Sunday

Pope Francis was elected as Pope on 13 March 2013, he was inaugurated just six days later.

The Palace has not given a reason as to why the King nor Prince William will miss the occasion.

Prince Edward and Sophie smile on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour 2023© Getty Images
Prince Edward will attend the inaguration

The Duke of Edinburgh won't be the first royal to stand-in for His Majesty with matters relating to those at the Vatican. 

Royal stand-in

Just two weeks ago, Prince William flew over to Rome to represent the British royal family at the late Pope Francis' funeral. 

This is a common protocol for British royals, Charles had represented his late mother, the Queenat John Paul's funeral in 2005. 

Britain's Prince William (C) arrives ahead of the late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square at The Vatican on April 26, 2025.© AFP via Getty Images
Prince William represented King Charles at Pope Francis' funeral

The future King was praised for his impeccable composure at the sad event, with royal fans calling it a "perfect king" moment.

William joined royals and world leaders from around the globe.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Before taking his seat, William paid his respects at the late Pope’s sealed coffin, standing alongside UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

William's attendance at the funeral will be seen as a major milestone in his role as a global statesman and future king.

Other monarchs who didn't attend the funeral were King Frederik, who was represented by his wife Queen Mary, King Harald and Queen Sonja, who were represented by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More