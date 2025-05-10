Prince Harry debuts bold new look on surprise date night with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry headed out on a rather fabulous date night on Friday night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the audience among thousands of fans at the SoFi Stadium for Beyonce's fifth tour show in Los Angeles.

Following the show, Beyonce shared a photo alongside the couple inside the ultra-luxe box seats.

The sweet photo showed Meghan with her arm around her husband and whilst Meghan looked nothing short of perfect, it was Prince Harry's bold look that stood out.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, opted for a striking green hat which he paired with a medium grey shirt, black jeans and a black T-shirt.

The striking hat was later worn by Meghan during a remixed version of Texas Hold Em', from the songstress' latest album.

Meghan's gorgeous look

Meanwhile, Meghan looked stunning, donning a teal Carolina Herrara dress.

The fabulous ensemble featured a waist-cinching structure with a figure-flattering split at the front.

Meghan is a big fan of the fashion label

The Duchess, 43, swept her Raven tresses back off her shoulders, with front pieces framing her perfectly made-up face.

In the photo, Meghan donned her dazzling £56k diamond pinky ring which was previously worn by the former actress in her recent Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

© Getty Images for Highbrow Hippie Meghan also wore the ring to the Launch of Highbrow Hippie Haircare & Wellness on November 14, 2024

According to Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone, the origin of Meghan's ring remains unknown, but it is a symbol of "strength" for the Duchess.

"The shape of the diamond cut represents stability and strength, which is particularly fitting for Meghan who has faced a series of hardships since she and Prince Harry made the decision to withdraw from the royal family," he said.

Concert lovers

This isn't the first time Harry and Meghan have attended one of Beyonce's epic performances.

Back in 2023, the couple attended the queen of pop's Renaissance tour at the same stadium for Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland's birthday.

© getty Meghan Markle and Beyonce go way back

Harry and Meghan have a long history with Beyonce, the star previously accepting a Brit Award in front of a portrait showing the Duchess as a royal version of the Mona Lisa whilst she was pregnant.

Beyonce said: "'In honour of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."

In their Netflix series Harry and Meghan, the Duchess revealed that Beyonce was one of the people who reached out to her following hers and Harry's departure from the UK.

"Beyoncé just texted, just checking in... I still can't believe she knows who I am…' She said she wants me to feel safe and protected," she said.

Adding: "She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."