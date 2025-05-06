Prince Archie's secret weekend birthday party revealed alongside new photo 

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about Prince Archie's birthday celebrations in Montecito just days after Prince Harry's bombshell interview.

Meghan, 43, posted a new image of Archie, dressed in a pair of striped pyjamas, as he viewed a spectacular sunset.

Proud mother Meghan wrote in the caption: "Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He's six! Where did the time go? (And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special [heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, Harry, 40, is set to miss part of Archie's birthday as he heads to Las Vegas on Tuesday for a charity event.

© Instagram / @meghan Archie turned six on Tuesday

Since returning to Instagram in January, the Duchess has regularly shared an insight into her family life with Harry, Archie and Lilibet at their Montecito home – from themed breakfasts to picking strawberries in their garden.

© Getty Archie made his public debut two days after his birth

Archie Harrison was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London. He was christened in the private chapel at Windsor Castle in July that year. He is currently sixth in line to the throne after his father, Harry.

Show of solidarity

Archie's birthday comes just days after his father Harry's bombshell interview with the BBC in which he said that his father, Charles, will not speak to him, and he does not know how much longer the King has left.

Harry caused ructions with his lengthy interview on Friday in response to losing a Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements while in the UK.

© Getty Harry, pictured at court in April, lost his appeal in his security claim

The Duke, who appeared emotional and close to tears during much of the sit-down chat, described his court defeat as a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up" and expressed hopes of a reconciliation with his family.

On Sunday, Meghan also posted a photo of her husband and their children in an apparent show of solidarity.

The black and white image, which was not accompanied by a message on Meghan's Instagram, showed Harry, from behind, walking with Lilibet on his shoulders and Archie holding his hand as they made their way barefoot through a garden.

Harry's trip to Vegas

The Duke of Sussex is travelling 439 miles to Las Vegas from Montecito to launch a new youth initiative with the Diana Award.

Harry will take part in a conversation on 6 May with two young people, who are holders of The Legacy Award in memory of his late mother.

© Instagram / @SussexRoyal Harry will miss part of Archie's sixth birthday as he heads to Vegas

The Pledge to Invest drive aims to put a spotlight on the future of youth leadership and how forward-thinking businesses can support it.

The Duke will chat with Sikander "Sonny" Khan, from Michigan in the US, and Christina Williams, from Jamaica, as well as Paul Fipps, of Service Now, at the Knowledge 2025 event.

As well as Archie's birthday, the event also coincides with the second anniversary of the King's coronation.

