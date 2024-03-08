Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted on romantic date night - and the location is special

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have a jam-packed schedule but they still make sure they have time for one another.

The couple were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date on Thursday night at Soho House Austin in Texas.

© Getty Harry and Meghan during their visit to Canada in February

Soho House is a particularly special place for the couple as it was at London's Soho House on 76 Dean Street that they had their first date back in July 2016.

Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, shared an insight into their first meeting in their Netflix documentary, which aired in 2022. Revealing that her future husband was 30 minutes late, Meghan said in the series: "We met at 76 Dean Street, you were late and I couldn't understand why he would be late, and he kept texing. He was like 'Sorry I'm in traffic. I'm so sorry.'"

© DANIEL LEAL Prince Harry and Meghan's romance began back in 2016

Harry added: "I was panicking I'm freaking out. I was, like sweating."

The couple, who are parents to four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet, made the journey from their Montecito home in California to Austin, Texas ahead of the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, which is an annual event that celebrates the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture.

Meghan is set to appear as a panellist for a discussion about women in the media and entertainment industries. The festival kicks off on Friday, International Women's Day, and runs until Saturday, March 16.

© Bryan Bedder Meghan is set to appear as a panellist at the SXSW festival on Friday

The Duchess will appear alongside the likes of Brooke Shields and Katie Couric, with Meghan set to talk about the importance of representation in media and entertainment, according to organisers.

The participants are described by the event as "visionary female leaders at the forefront of news, media, entertainment, and philanthropy who are breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and working toward a healthier society on and off our screens".

It's been a very busy time for Meghan, who recently landed back in California after a whistlestop visit to Canada with Harry for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.

© Getty Harry and Meghan recently enjoyed a brief trip to Canada in support of the Invictus Games

The action-packed trip saw Harry try sit-skiing and skeleton racing as Meghan cheered him on from the sidelines.

The first day of their outing, which fell on Valentine's Day, saw the pair enjoy a romantic dinner at Il Caminetto, an upscale Italian restaurant in Whistler Village.

They spent their final day at a local curling rink in Vancouver, where they were joined by Canadian singer, Michael Buble, and his wife, Luisana Lopilato.

© Shutterstock The couple were joined by Michael Buble on the ice rink

The Duke and the Canadian singer both had a go at wheelchair curling, with Prince Harry exclusively telling HELLO!'s reporter, Rebecca Lewis: "I think it's harder [than expected]."

Watch some of the highlights in the video below.

WATCH: Highlights from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's third day in Canada

LISTEN: Mary and George and the raunchy romances of King James I