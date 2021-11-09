Prince William shares rare picture from inside Windsor Castle Footballer Marcus Rashford was among the recipients at the investiture ceremony

The Duke of Cambridge revealed he is "pleased to be back" carrying out investitures in person as he shared a rare photo from inside Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Prince William held his first ceremony since the pandemic began, and wrote in a personal tweet: "Pleased to be back doing investitures in person, celebrating people across the UK who have gone above and beyond for their country and community. W."

The photo showed an honour resting on a velvet cushion in front of a red chair and matching carpet. In the background, large windows could be seen as well as a podium and what appeared to be a fireplace.

READ: Prince George's 'eyes lit up' after eating first ant - Bear Grylls reveals

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate meet Scouts group in Glasgow

Among those to receive an honour on Tuesday was Marcus Rashford. The England and Manchester United footballer has been awarded an MBE for his campaign to support vulnerable children.

Rashford, 24, is being recognised for his drive to ensure no child in need went hungry, which resulted in the Government changing policy over its free school meals vouchers during lockdown.

Prince William shared a personal tweet and a photo

The England forward has maintained his campaign for social change by forming a child food poverty taskforce, which has linked up with some of the UK's biggest supermarkets and food brands.

He was pictured with his mother, Melanie Rashford, within the grounds of Windsor Castle ahead of the investiture ceremony.

MORE: Kate Middleton set to have a glamorous date night with Prince William this month

MORE: The Queen to make exciting changes to Windsor Castle this month

Marcus Rashford with his mother Melanie

William also made actress Dame Sheila Hancock a Dame Commander for services to drama and charity.

She is known for her roles in sitcoms including The Rag Trade, Mr Digby Darling and Now, Take My Wife, and films including The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.