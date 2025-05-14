Prince William on the 'worst pain' he has ever endured as he reacts to big announcement

The Prince of Wales has opened up about his own experience of grief, revealing how it's the "worst" type of pain that any child or parent will ever endure.

In a statement shared to announce the merging of bereavement charities, Child Bereavement UK (for which William is patron) and Winston's Wish, William said: "Grief is the very worst pain any child or parent will ever endure, and while we cannot prevent these losses, we can ensure that every possible type of expert support and care is given, to help rebuild the lives of those affected.

He continued: "In my sixteen years as patron of Child Bereavement UK I have seen the life changing impact of their work and how the support, care and compassion provided protects the long-term health and wellbeing of those living with loss.

© Getty Images Prince William has been patron of Child Bereavement UK since 2009

"I have also seen the growing need for support of this kind, and it is because of this increasing demand that I am delighted that Child Bereavement UK and Winston’s Wish are joining forces to expand their impact. They have recognised that together they can do so much more, and I commend them both for taking this bold step to reach more people and help to reduce the long-term challenges that unresolved grief can cause."

The father-of-three lost his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 15.

© Getty Images Over the years, Prince William has spoken candidly about his own experience of grief

As the two charities merge, they will look to provide training to professionals, equipping them to provide the best possible care to bereaved families.

At a time when demand for services is increasing, the charities plan to join forces to increase the reach and impact of their ground-breaking bereavement services and training.

© Getty Images The father-of-three is patron of Child Bereavement UK

They will be able to support more grieving people when they need it the most, and help to reduce the long-term challenges that unresolved grief can cause.

The newly merged organisation will retain the name Child Bereavement UK, as well as its Royal Patron Prince William, who has held the position since 2009.

© Getty Images William meeting the Child Bereavement UK funding team during a visit to the charity service in February

William has always had close links to the charity. The organisation, which supports families when a child or parent is facing bereavement, was set up by Princess Diana's close friend, Julia Samuel.

Of his involvement, Julia previously told You magazine: "He has deep empathy – that really comes across – which is why people feel better for meeting him.

"He has the genuineness that Diana had. They can see it in his face and hear it in his voice. He is warm, but very direct, just as she was."