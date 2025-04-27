Prince William set to ditch 'ribbon-cutting' events for more 'impactful' royal work

Prince William is set to move away from traditional royal duties, such as ribbon-cutting ceremonies, to concentrate on more impactful, urgent projects.

The 42-year-old Prince of Wales reportedly wishes to focus on "projects not patronages," according to royal insiders who spoke to The Times.

William’s new approach will prioritise his commitment to issues such as homelessness and the environment, reflecting his desire to make a real, measurable difference.

Passionate and persuasive about wildlife protection

Former Foreign Secretary William Hague, who has worked closely with William for over a decade, highlighted the prince's proactive approach in setting up United for Wildlife, an organisation fighting illegal wildlife trade.

Speaking to The Times, Hague said: "He phoned me up when I left government. He had this idea—governments were working slowly on illegal wildlife trade, and he asked, 'Why don't we get the private sector involved?'"

Hague added: "William isn’t interested in lengthy meetings or endless discussions. I've often heard him say, 'There's been too much talk, we need action.'"

He continued: "William is friendly and personable, but he is results-driven. You wouldn't want to tell him you've made no progress. He wants to see real change."

Earthshot Prize: A decade of decisive action

William's desire to pursue impactful projects is exemplified in the Earthshot Prize, launched in 2020. The prize awards five innovative projects £1 million each to combat critical environmental issues.

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's 'moonshot' programme in the 1960s, the prize aims to drive significant environmental change within ten years.

Previous ceremonies have taken place in London, Boston, Singapore, and Cape Town. This year, the awards will be held in Brazil ahead of the UN climate summit COP30 in November.

In a video announcing this year's event, William said: "We need urgent optimism now more than ever. Brazil epitomises that spirit."

Focused on homelessness and Diana’s legacy

William has also committed to addressing homelessness, another cause close to his heart and inspired by his late mother, Princess Diana.

Last October, he unveiled his ambitious five-year initiative, Homewards, aimed at eradicating homelessness by addressing rough sleeping and inadequate temporary accommodation.

Speaking in the ITV documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, William explained: "I've taken inspiration and guidance from what my mother did. I don't believe we should be living with homelessness in the 21st century."

William became involved with homelessness at age 11 when Diana took him to visit a shelter run by charity The Passage, of which he is now royal patron.

A personal approach to tackling homelessness

The prince's commitment has extended beyond formal engagements. In 2009, William spent a night sleeping rough to gain insight into the realities faced by the homeless.

In recent years, he has supported Big Issue vendors on the street, highlighting homelessness directly through personal, visible action.

His Homewards programme aims to foster collaboration between organisations to find lasting solutions. Current target areas include Newport, Dorset, Lambeth in south London, Belfast, Aberdeen, and Sheffield.

Moving beyond the traditional

Royal commentators see this shift as part of a broader modernisation within the monarchy, aiming for relevance and tangible societal impact.

William's decision represents a clear step away from traditional symbolic engagements towards projects with meaningful outcomes.

As the Prince of Wales continues this transformation, he sets a significant precedent for the royal family's future role in public life, firmly positioning himself as a progressive royal leader committed to actionable change.

