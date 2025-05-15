Charles Spencer delivers super rare comments on parenting 7 kids - aged 34 to 12

Charles Spencer has revealed how his parenting style has changed since having his first child aged 25.

The 60-year-old father of seven, who welcomed his first child in 1990 and his youngest in 2012, appeared on the Loose Men panel during a special edition of ITV's Loose Women on Thursday, where he explained how he's become more "relaxed" in his parenting style over the years.

Charles shares four children, Kitty, 34, Louis, 31, Eliza, 32, and Amelia, 32, with his first wife Victoria Lockwood, two children, Edmund, 21, and Lara, 19, with his second wife Caroline Freud, and one daughter, Charlotte Diana, 12, with his ex-wife, Karen Spencer.

© Tim Graham Earl Spencer pictured with four of his children Amelia, Eliza, Louis and Kitty

Charles also shared that his children tend to open up the most during car journeys. "The children open up with you more, and when they tell you what they've been up to, it's hilarious," he said, adding: "I would never have shared anything like that with my parents, but my kids, particularly sons, tell me quite a lot."

The ninth Earl Spencer also revealed he was "really hands-on and nervous" after welcoming his first child, Lady Kitty Eleanor Lewis, aged 25.

© Getty Charles's daughters Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer

"You think you're first child should be wrapped in cotton wool, and now I think, no, they're going to be fine," he continued, adding: "I just want to give them lots of love and be a safe place."