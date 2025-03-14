Prince Harry's incredible bond with rarely-seen cousin Viscount Louis Spencer revealed

Prince Harry has always had an incredibly strong bond with the Spencer side of his family.

Whilst most royal fans are familiar with his close relationship with his uncle Charles Spencer, Harry is also exceptionally close with his rarely-seen cousin Viscount Louis Spencer, who turned 31 on Friday.

Louis lives an incredibly private life as an actor, however he has always been supportive of his cousin, the Duke of Sussex, and was one of the only family members to attend the Thanksgiving Service at St Paul's Cathedral last year in honour of Harry's beloved Invictus Games.

Prince Harry hugs uncle and aunts at Invictus ceremony

A sweet moment between Harry and Louis was captured back in 2018 at the wedding of their cousin Celia McCorquodale to her husband George Woodhouse.

The pair were pictured post-hug as they stood with Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, who looked beautiful wearing a blue and white patterned dress.

© Photography/Shutterstock Harry and Louis have a close bond

Who is Viscount Louis?

Despite his aversion to paparazzi and high-profile events, the 30-year-old was named one of Britain's most eligible bachelors by Tatler in 2019, described as "the tall and handsome brother of Lady Kitty Spencer."

Louis is an actor who was brought up in Cape Town by his mum, Victoria Aitken, Charles' first wife, and educated at the capital's most expensive private school, Diocesan College, where the fees amounted to up to £13,955 a year. He later moved back to study at Edinburgh University.

© Dave Benett, getty Louis was once named one of Tatler's most eligible bachelors

Following his university studies, Louis headed to drama school Arts Ed, where he graduated as Valedictorian and has pursued acting ever since.

Despite having three elder sisters, Lady Kitty and twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, Louis is currently set to inherit his 13,000-acre family property, Althorp House.

© Getty Louis is set to inherit Althorp over his elder sisters

This is because of primogeniture, a traditional rule that dictates that titles and property are transferred through the eldest male.

Despite the rule being abolished for the British monarchy in 2015, Louis' dad, Charles, confirmed he would be sticking to the old-school thought, telling the Telegraph: "Is it any fairer that the eldest child gets it instead of the eldest male? Whatever you say is a selection."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

"You can't make your children care. You have to hope that something has bedded down when their turn comes," he said, adding that he believes four of his seven care about the family property, which he feels "isn't a bad hit rate."