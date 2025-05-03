Charles Spencer appears to make thinly-veiled dig at ex-wife Karen as he makes red carpet debut with new partner

Charles Spencer made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend Dr Cat Jarman on Friday at the House of Commons.

The pair attended a special event for the MS society in the British capital. Whilst sharing a loved-up photo of himself and his new flame, Charles appeared to make a dig at his estranged wife Countess Karen Spencer.

Captioning the post, Charles, 60, penned: "It’s MS Awareness Week and @catjarman and I attended an inspiring event at the House of Commons arranged by @mssocietyuk - with many parliamentarians present - to support the 150,000 people in the UK who live with this condition.

He added: "The theme of this week is how and when those living with MS communicate their condition to their loved ones. It should, of course, be their choice how and if they do this."

Cat Jarman is currently suing Karen over the misuse of information, one of the reasons stated in court documents is that allegedly Karen made Cat feel "compelled to publicly disclose the fact of her MS."

Back in December, Cat gave an interview to the MailOnline where she discussed her MS diagnosis, a move she felt necessary to "bring an end to the harmful speculation and gossip which had been percolating online," the court documents state.

The document reads: "In these circumstances, the claimant wished to regain some of the autonomy and control over her medical information."

In Karen's 11-page defence, in which she accuses Charles and Cat of having an affair, details of Cat's MS were "volunteered" by Mr Jarman because he "plainly believed" that it was relevant to his wife’s behaviour and the fact she had embarked on an affair.

Suited and booted

In the photo from the evening, Charles and Cat were all smiles as they beamed holding a sign that read: "Speak up for people with MS."

The Earl wore a smart navy blue suit with a blue shirt and navy blue tie. Meanwhile, Cat donned a stylish leather jacket as part of an all-black ensemble.

Accessorising her look, Cat added a pair of glitzy drop earrings and a beaded charcoal-hued beaded necklace.

Parting ways

Since Charles and Countess Karen parted ways, the philanthropist has moved out of her former family home Althorp with the couple's daughter, 12-year-old Lady Charlotte, to a temporary home.

Despite not being their permanent residence the grounds of their new home are incredibly sprawling and Karen and Charlotte have quickly settled into their new normal. Even their horses appear rather content!

Giving fans an update on how she's feeling, Karen said on Instagram last week that she is already planning her first dinner party in her new home, something which she frequently arrange with important organisations at Althorp.