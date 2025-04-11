Charles Spencer reveals rarely-seen part of sprawling home brimming with chandeliers

Charles Spencer frequently gives his followers a glimpse into his magnificent home at Althorp House, sharing fun historical facts about the property. However, there are still parts of his gargantuan home, where Princess Diana grew up, that we don't get to see very often.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 9th Earl Spencer posted some pictures of the preparations for the Althorp Literary Festival throughout the house, and one of the rarely-seen rooms is absolutely breathtaking.

© Instagram Charles Spencer's rarely-seen State Dining Room, set up for the Althorp Literary Festival, looked breathtaking

With a gorgeous navy patterned wallpaper and a ceiling lined with the most exquisite-looking chandeliers, the Earl Spencer's dining room is certainly one that we'd love to see a lot more of.

Charles Spencer is preparing for the Althorp Literary Festival

In the caption, he clarified the details of the special occasion for which the household had been so wonderfully decorated, writing: "Getting @althorphouse ready for the Althorp Literary Festival, which takes place here tomorrow, on Saturday and on Sunday."

© Instagram Charles Spencer also shared a brand new photograph of Althorp House's impressive library

He also clarified that the "State Dining Room", pictured above, will be one of the auditoriums, while the library will be the "speakers' green room", providing a long list of the attendees, including names such as David Mitchell, Harlan Coben, Clare Balding, Dame Harriet Walker and more.

The 9th Earl Spencer's 10,000-book library

In October, Charles shared new photos of the 10,000-book library, which is undeniably one of the most breathtaking areas in the 90-room home, which sits on 13,000 acres of land.

The latest snap pictured a dog sitting on one of the many chairs, as sunlight bathed the packed shelves in a near-magical glow.

© Instagram Charles Spencer shared a photo of the library, with a beautiful lurcher sitting on one of the chairs

An array of mahogany furniture pieces and a deep red leather armchair give the room a truly rustic feeling, while an impressive chandelier hangs above.

"A pair of photographs taken by friends staying this weekend - a lurcher in the Library, and leaves on the lawn," Charles penned in the caption. "Zelda the lurcher is a frequent visitor to Althorp, and rightly feels quite proprietorial."

He also revealed earlier last year, in a separate Instagram post, that the room hadn't always been a library: "Traditionally the family sitting room, the Library in Althorp House, is home to 10,000 books, including the remnants of the private library amassed by the Second Earl, which was once the finest in the world."

