Queen Camilla cuddles adorable puppy Moley inside home she doesn't share with King Charles
Queen Camilla in a floral dress and straw hat© Max Mumby/Indigo

King Charles's wife adopted Moley earlier this year from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Camilla has been pictured in an adorable new snapshot with her rescue puppy, Moley.

After an initial image was shared on Sunday morning, the palace opted to share a second photo later in the evening, showing the Queen sweetly cuddling her canine companion while perched on some garden steps.

Camilla, 77, was shown with a huge grin stretched across her face which had been partially obscured by one of Moley's tan-hued ears. For the special photoshoot, the royal looked picture-perfect in a pink dress peppered with miniature pansies and green sprigs.

queen camilla holding rescue dog Moley© Shona Williams/The Royal Household
Moley was rescued from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

She layered up with a periwinkle cardigan, and accessorised with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

The snapshot appeared to be taken at Camilla's Wiltshire retreat, Ray Mill House. The property is Camilla's private retreat which she acquired following her split from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1994. She lived there between 1996 and 2003 and has kept it as a country base ever since.

Camilla joins King Charles III and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden to plant a Swedish oak tree in the Home Park of Windsor Castle© Getty Images
Queen Camilla owns a property in rural Wiltshire

Metal planters dotted the top step, while myriad plants could be seen inside what appeared to be a wooden greenhouse.

Camilla adopted Moley earlier in February from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. The furry addition to the royal household is believed to be part Jack Russell and was born on Boxing Day.

woman stoking dog © Getty Images
Queen Camilla is patron of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

News of Moley's arrival first came to light when Camilla carried out a solo visit to Canterbury.

While meeting a partially-sighted museum group, King Charles's wife bent down to stroke a golden retriever guide dog and explained how she'd just rescued a new eight-week-old puppy called Moley who looks "just like a mole."

Queen Camilla cuddling her dog Beth while wearing a face mask© Getty Images/Pool
Beth was very sadly put down last year

Aside from the puppy, the Queen also owns a Jack Russell Terrier called Bluebell who, like Moley, came from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. She was also the proud owner of a dog called Beth who sadly passed away last November.

It is understood Beth had an untreatable tumour and had to be put down as a result.

Charles and Camilla to visit the Chelsea Flower Show

The two new pictures were released ahead of Charles and Camilla's visit to Chelsea Flower Show next week. Whilst there, they will visit the RHS and BBC Radio 2 Dog Garden, which was designed specifically for dogs by well-known horticulturist and broadcaster, Monty Don.

Queen Camilla admires the roses in the David Austin garden© Getty Images
Queen Camilla and Charles will visit Chelsea Flower Show next week

There will also be a special tribute for Moley as her name has been engraved on a brick path running through the garden. The names of dogs belonging to Radio 2 presents and ambassadors of the RHS are also included.

