Queen Camilla's puppy Moley is adorable in first photo – 3 months after adoption 

Queen Camilla's puppy Moley is growing up fast! The rescue dog was pictured ahead of Camilla and King Charles' visit to the Chelsea Flower Show.

In an adorable photo, the tiny pup could be seen standing on a wooden chair with a red and blue collar wrapped around its neck. The pooch, which is believed to be part Jack Russell, looked so cute, especially with her oversized ears which it's yet to grow into!

The photo was released as Charles and Camilla will visit the RHS and BBC Radio 2 Dog Garden during their outing. The garden, which was designed by Monty Don, was designed specifically for dogs with plenty of grassy areas for them to play in.

Moley was adorable in her first appearance

There will also be a special tribute for Moley as her name has been engraved on a brick path running through the garden. The names of dogs belonging to Radio 2 presents and ambassadors of the RHS are also included.

There will also be a touching tribute to Charles' dog Snuff and Camilla's late pooch, Beth, who passed away last year as their names are also engraved.

Welcoming Moley

Camilla revealed back in February that she had adopted Moley. The puppy was two months old at the time, having been born on Boxing Day in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, of which Camilla is a patron.

While meeting a partially-sighted museum group, the royal bent down to stroke a golden retriever guide dog and explained how she'd just got a new eight-week-old rescue puppy called Moley who looks "just like a mole."

© Getty Images Camilla used to have two dogs

When asked what breed it is, Camilla replied: "You may well ask. A bit of everything. It's a rescue dog." Moley's mother is understood to be half Jack Russell, half unknown - while her father's breed is unknown.

Aside from the puppy, the Queen also owns a Jack Russell Terrier called Bluebell who, like Moley, came from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Beth's death

Last November, Charles and Camilla revealed that their beloved dog, Beth, had sadly died. News of Beth's passing was announced on social media by the palace in a touching statement that read: "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."

© Getty Images/Pool Beth was put down last year

It is understood Beth had an untreatable tumour and had to be put down as a result.