King Felipe and Queen Letizia forced to cancel major event amid sad news

A state visit by the Sultan of Oman to Spain has been cancelled amid a family death.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia had been due to host His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, from Tuesday to Thursday in Madrid, but it has now been postponed amid the sad news.
The Oman royal family confirmed the death of the Sultan's mother-in-law on social media on Monday.
The caption on the post read: "The mother of Lady Al-Jalila has passed away, we ask God to shower her with His mercy and dwell her in His spacious gardens."
In a statement, the Diwan of Royal Court said the visit has been postponed until further notice.
A white-tie gala dinner had been due to take place on Wednesday evening at the Royal Palace in Madrid, where Letizia had been expected to wear a tiara. The Spanish queen hasn't worn a diadem since their state visit to the Netherlands in April 2024.
His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said succeeded his cousin, Qaboos bin Said, as Sultan of Oman on 10 January 2020.
He is married to Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah and together they have four children.
Spanish royals this week
King Felipe and Queen Letizia stepped out to attend the Madrid Press Association Awards ceremony in Madrid on Tuesday, with the queen looking effortlessly chic in a petrol blue midi dress.
Before her marriage to Felipe, Letizia worked as a journalist for ABC and EFE before becoming a news anchor at CNN+ and Televisión Español.
On Thursday, the royal couple will mark their 21st wedding anniversary. Felipe, who was then Crown Prince, married Letizia at the Almudena Cathedral in Madrid on 22 May 2004.
The bride wowed in a long-sleeved, high-collared gown, designed by Spanish fashion designer, Manuel Pertegaz, and the diamond Prussian Tiara.
The couple went on to have two daughters, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofia.
Leonor, who is heir to the Spanish throne, is currently undergoing naval military training, while Sofia will graduate from UWC Atlantic College in Wales on Saturday.
According to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, King Felipe and Queen Letizia will be present for Sofia's graduation ceremony.
Infanta Sofia is not expected to follow in her older sister's footsteps to join the military, with the royal household reporting that "regarding next year, several options are still being considered".