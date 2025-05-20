King Felipe and Queen Letizia forced to cancel major event amid sad news

A state visit by the Sultan of Oman to Spain has been cancelled amid a family death.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia had been due to host His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, from Tuesday to Thursday in Madrid, but it has now been postponed amid the sad news.

The Oman royal family confirmed the death of the Sultan's mother-in-law on social media on Monday.

The caption on the post read: "The mother of Lady Al-Jalila has passed away, we ask God to shower her with His mercy and dwell her in His spacious gardens."

In a statement, the Diwan of Royal Court said the visit has been postponed until further notice.

A white-tie gala dinner had been due to take place on Wednesday evening at the Royal Palace in Madrid, where Letizia had been expected to wear a tiara. The Spanish queen hasn't worn a diadem since their state visit to the Netherlands in April 2024.

© Alamy King Felipe and Queen Letizia's state visit to the Netherlands last year

His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said succeeded his cousin, Qaboos bin Said, as Sultan of Oman on 10 January 2020.

He is married to Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah and together they have four children.

Spanish royals this week

King Felipe and Queen Letizia stepped out to attend the Madrid Press Association Awards ceremony in Madrid on Tuesday, with the queen looking effortlessly chic in a petrol blue midi dress.

Before her marriage to Felipe, Letizia worked as a journalist for ABC and EFE before becoming a news anchor at CNN+ and Televisión Español.

© Getty The king and queen at the Madrid Press Association Awards

On Thursday, the royal couple will mark their 21st wedding anniversary. Felipe, who was then Crown Prince, married Letizia at the Almudena Cathedral in Madrid on 22 May 2004.

The bride wowed in a long-sleeved, high-collared gown, designed by Spanish fashion designer, Manuel Pertegaz, and the diamond Prussian Tiara.

© Getty Letizia and Felipe on their wedding day in 2004

The couple went on to have two daughters, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofia.

Leonor, who is heir to the Spanish throne, is currently undergoing naval military training, while Sofia will graduate from UWC Atlantic College in Wales on Saturday.

© Getty Leonor, Felipe, Letizia and Sofia

According to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, King Felipe and Queen Letizia will be present for Sofia's graduation ceremony.

Infanta Sofia is not expected to follow in her older sister's footsteps to join the military, with the royal household reporting that "regarding next year, several options are still being considered".

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB