Princess Kate's new look at Madame Tussauds leaves royal fans baffled

Madame Tussauds in London has unveiled a new figure of the Princess of Wales.

Unveiled on Wednesday, the majestic model was dressed in a replica of Kate's shimmering pink Jenny Packham dress, which she debuted in 2023, in addition to a replica of the 'Lover's Knot' tiara, which was previously worn by the late Princess Diana.

The statue was also dressed in the Royal Victorian Order blue sash, the Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II and a replica of the Greville Diamond Chandelier earrings.

It was placed in the 'throne room' alongside statues of Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

© Jonathan Short The figure was also adorned with a dazzling tiara replica

Steve Blackburn, senior general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "We are delighted that a new figure of the much-loved Catherine, Princess of Wales, has officially landed in The Royal Palace Experience at our attraction in the heart of London, continuing our centuries-long work with the royal family.

© Getty Images Kate wore her shimmering dress to attend an evening reception for members of the Diplomtic Corps at Buckingham Palace in December 2023

"Kate, majestically crafted by our talented studio team, has been sculpted to ensure her resemblance is fit for a future queen, alongside her dashing husband."

© Jonathan Short The models of William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Kate are located in the 'throne room' at Madame Tussauds in London

The latest addition to the wax museum prompted an outpouring of comments on social media. Among the messages posted on the likes of Instagram and X, royal fans were quick to praise one particular aspect – the attention to detail paid to Kate's side profile.

One penned: "The side profile is incredible! They did a great job I think!", while a second wrote: "Side view looks good, front not quite right in my opinion", and a third chimed in: "Side view is spot on".

Elsewhere, another penned: "Looks nothing like her".

© Jonathan Short Princess Kate's waxwork was styled in a replica Jenny Packham dress

Prince William's figure was upgraded with a new black Ede & Ravenscroft tuxedo. It was styled with a white bow tie, as well as replicas of his sash and star of the Order of the Garter and various army medals.

Kate and William were first immortalised back in 2012 in outfits they wore at their 2010 engagement announcement. It took a total of four months for the chief sculptors to capture their likeness using a mixture of pictures and video footage.

The wax figures received a glamorous update two years later in 2012, with Kate's wax work rocking a floor-length teal gown in lieu of her navy Issa dress.

William and Kate's latest appearance

The royal couple were last seen publicly at a garden party held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon.

© Alamy Stock Photo The royal couple were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Kate and William were joined by additional members of the royal family, including their cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall.

During the summer outing, Kate and William mingled with a variety of guests and also reunited with the family of Liz Hatton, the teenage photographer who captured the hearts of the nation with her brave cancer fight.