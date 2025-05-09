Endearing moment the Princess of Wales receives a kiss from 107-year-old veteran

The 80th anniversary commemorations of VE Day were filled with poignant moments, but one exchange truly captured the hearts of many - the sweet interaction between the Princess of Wales and a remarkable 107-year-old war veteran.

During the VE Day 80th anniversary concert, Kate was photographed receiving a gentle kiss on the cheek from Harry Richardson, a veteran who lived through the Second World War.

The Princess, ever gracious, shared a warm smile with Mr Richardson before taking her seat with Prince William.

© Getty The Princess of Wales receives a kiss from veteran Harry Richardson

The former Second World War bomber pilot, who was seated alongside King Charles, was among the six veterans who were the guests of honour in the royal box.

For the occasion, Kate looked beautiful with her hair half up, half down and pinned with a large, black velvet bow. She was dressed in a white boucle jacket and Self Portrait dress, and a five-strand pearl necklace.

Stars such as Freya Ridings, Fleur East, Strictly dancers Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu and Kai Widdrington, The Darkness and actor Brian Cox were among the performers at the VE Day: A Celebration To Remember event.

© Getty The royal met the 107-year-old veteran during the celebratory concert to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

The celebrations followed poignant commemorations earlier in the day, with a national two-minute silence in honour of the war dead and thanksgiving services held across the country.

At the concert, King Charles referenced his grandfather's historic message as he delivered his own speech. "It is now 80 years since my grandfather, King George VI, announced to the nation and the Commonwealth that 'the dreadful shadow of war has passed from our hearths and our homes'. The liberation of Europe was secured," he said.

© Getty Images Prince William looked smart alongside his wife

"His words echo down through history as all this week, and especially today, we unite to celebrate and remember with an unwavering and heartfelt gratitude, the service and sacrifice of the wartime generation who made that hard-fought victory possible.

"While our greatest debt is owed to all those who paid the ultimate price, we should never forget how the war changed the lives of virtually everyone."