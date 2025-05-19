Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's 'real leadership' enforces radical change - new report reveals
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's 'real leadership' enforces radical change - new report reveals
Kate Middleton wearing pink trouser suit© Getty Images

Princess Kate's 'real leadership' enforces huge change - new report reveals

The Princess of Wales's early years work has inspired one business to change its paternity leave policy

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has been praised for showing "real leadership" after her early years initiative sparked major changes to help support parents and their families.

Kate launched the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood with the Royal Foundation in March 2023 to inspire companies to invest in early childhood in order to create a happier and more productive workforce.

A year on from its Case for Change report, a number of businesses involved in the taskforce have announced some impactful policies and projects to do just that – with Deloitte UK changing its parental policies to give all parents 26 weeks full pay.

This announcement has been fully welcomed by The Dad Shift, who are actively campaigning for legislative changes in paternity leave. Currently, new fathers are entitled to two weeks' of paid paternity leave.

Kate Middleton smiles during speech at Shaping Us National Symposium © Getty
Kate delivering a keynote speech at Shaping Us National Symposium in November 2023

Alex Lloyd-Hunter, co-founder of The Dad Shift said: "Just last week we were outside Buckingham Palace hanging up baby grows spelling 'Two weeks isn't enough', so we're delighted to learn the Princess of Wales has been championing good paternity leave behind the scenes.

"It's good to see more and more companies realising that better paternity leave is in their interest and stepping up with generous policies. But the vast majority of smaller businesses can't afford to do this, and that means their employees are stuck with the worst paternity leave in Europe - two weeks at less than half the minimum wage. And you get nothing at all if you're self-employed.

Princess Kate with 3 yr old Beatrice© Shutterstock
Kate's early years' initiative as been described as her 'life's work'

"That's why we need urgent government action to significantly improve our statutory offer so every father and non-birthing parent gets a decent amount of properly paid leave, not just those lucky enough to work for the most progressive employers. The Princess has shown real leadership on this issue - now it's time for ministers to follow her example."

Making an impact 

Deloitte is one of eight of the UK's leading businesses, who are part of Kate's Business Taskforce, as well as Iceland Foods, Natwest Group and IKEA UK and Ireland. It has also funded more than 1,300 early years teachers to undertake Teach First leadership qualifications.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, delivers a speech at the inaugural meeting of new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at International HQ of Natwest and RBS© Getty
Kate speaking at the inaugural meeting of her Business Taskforce in March 2023

 Meanwhile, IKEA has partnered with local baby banks to ensure families have the essentials they need and launched a product range which raised money for the Baby Bank Alliance. 

Iceland has launched a range of toddler meals with Mumsnet, which raises money for Alder Hey Hospital and NatWest has increased its lending capacity for early years settings and produced tools to support nurseries to operate in a more sustainable way. 

The Business Taskforce's report stated that investing in early childhood could generate at least £45.5 billion in value added for the national economy each year.

"Life's work"

The Princess launched the Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 after a decade of royal duties. Two years later, it unveiled its major campaign, Shaping Us, which has been described as her "life's work" and is aimed at raising the profile of the crucial period of a child's development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

Kate Middleton smiles at a baby during visit to Dadvengers© Getty
Through her work, Kate wants to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of children and their caregivers

 In February, the Shaping Us Framework was published by the Centre, which aims to help boost the nation's social and emotional skills.

The Shaping Us Framework

The 30 skills said to be the foundations of a healthy, happy life are grouped into six clusters: 

Know ourselves

  • Understand our own thoughts, feelings and beliefs
  • Take charge of our life
  • Have hopes for our future

Manage our emotions

  • Recognise and name emotions in ourselves and others
  • Have ways to manage our emotions

Focus our thoughts

  • Focus our attention
  • Be aware of and direct our thoughts
  • Weigh up information
  • Make decisions that are right for ourselves and for others
  • Solve problems
  • Pause before we act
  • Be flexible
  • Keep going
  • Bounce back

Communicate with others 

  • Listen to and understand others
  • Express ourselves

Nurture our relationships

  • Accept others for who they are
  • Understand and feel someone else’s emotions
  • Understand what someone might be thinking
  • Be kind
  • Give freely
  • Get on with others
  • Build positive relationships
  • Love and be loved
  • Work well with others
  • Set and respect boundaries
  • Manage conflict

Explore the world

  • Be curious
  • Be creative
  • Feel joy

The project aims to increase awareness and "develop and nurture" a set of crucial life skills we all possess from the moment we are born which are the "bedrock of any healthy, happy society", but this must be a priority if we are to "thrive," Kate wrote in the report's foreword.

LISTEN: How the royals marked VE Day

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

WATCH: Princess Kate launches Shaping Us campaign

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More