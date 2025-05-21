Prince Harry leaves charity 'gobsmacked' after unexpected move

The Duke of Sussex has left a Nottingham-based charity "gobsmacked" after making a "significant" donation.

The Himmah food bank said the undisclosed sum from Prince Harry will fund more than 650 much-needed food parcels for vulnerable families in the city, as the Duke spoke about his affection for the city.

In a letter to Himmah released by the charity, Harry said: "Nottingham holds a special place in my heart, having had the privilege of visiting and supporting the community there for over a decade.

"The incredible work Himmah does to address food insecurity, poverty and social exclusion should be recognised and applauded. I'm happy to be able to play a small part in your mission to bring communities together by creating opportunities and support for those facing hardship."

Sajid Mohammed, director at Himmah, said: "I could not believe it when we got the email.

"To have been chosen by such a high-profile royal once is amazing but to have been supported by Prince Harry too left us completely gobsmacked."

Close to his heart

Harry and Meghan Markle visited Nottingham as their first official public engagement together shortly after their engagement in December 2017.

The beaming couple greeted excited crowds after arriving in the city, before visiting the Nottingham Contemporary Exhibition Centre for an event to mark World Aids Day.

Harry has long had a strong connection with Nottingham, attending a number of public and private engagements when he was a working royal. He launched the Full Effect programme in 2013, which aimed to stop youth violence in the city.

The donation to Himmah by Harry comes four years after the Duchess of Sussex donated £10,000 with funds from The Royal Foundation for the charity to purchase equipment and fund the Salaam Shalom Kitchen, a joint Muslim and Jewish community project offering hot meals and groceries.

The donation came from funds raised for The Royal Foundation from the sale of Together: Our Community Cookbook, for which Meghan wrote the foreword.

Special week

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday, with Meghan sharing a sweet mood board featuring a collection of private snapshots.

Some of the images were taken during their travels, including Botswana, Norway, Morocco and Australia.

Harry and Meghan were seen embracing in many of the shots, including previously unseen portraits from their engagement photoshoot.

There was also a baby scan labelled Archie, a photo of Archie kissing Lili on the forehead, as well as a number of notes, including a central one in Meghan's handwriting reading "Our love story".

She wrote in the caption: "Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories.

"Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you."

She added: "Happy anniversary!" followed by a red heart emoji.

