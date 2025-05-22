Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie sparks reaction with 'glowing' new photo
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie sparks reaction with 'glowing' new photo
Duchess Sophie smiling in floral dress as she arrives at Battersea Power Station© Orbis UK

The Duchess of Edinburgh sparks reaction with 'glowing' new photo

Sophie is a Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

A new image of the Duchess of Edinburgh has sparked a huge reaction from royal fans, after Sophie attended a charity event on Tuesday evening.

Sophie, 60, stepped out for the third annual Orbis Visionaries reception at Battersea Power Station in London, where she joined a panel discussion on tackling avoidable vision loss and the critical need for access to eye health care services worldwide.

During the outing, the Duchess posed for a striking photograph as she explored some of the charity's interactive displays.

The headshot shows a sun-kissed Sophie beaming for the camera with her head resting on her hands. The Duchess wore a paisley-print shirt dress by Etro for the engagement, teaming her outfit with gold drop earrings.

Close-up of the Duchess of Edinburgh's face smiling and wearing printed dress© Orbis UK
The Duchess of Edinburgh's new portrait captured at the event

Fans on social media remarked on the "stunning" image, with one writing: "Oh wow, how beautiful is the first photo of Sophie. She definitely is one classy lady, her dress is absolutely perfect on her. She's absolutely glowing."

Another said: "Gorgeous photo of HRH," while a third added: "Stunning dress and gorgeous Sophie."

A fourth wrote: "Such a beautiful lady inside and outside, she is a credit to the Royal Family."

1/4

Duchess Sophie smiling in floral dress as she arrives at Battersea Power Station© Orbis UK

Smiling Duchess

Sophie is the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and has travelled to Ethiopia, Bangladesh and India, to support Orbis's work.

2/4

The Duchess of Edinburgh wearing floral shirt dress while talking to guests© Orbis UK

Meeting guests

The reception showcased the charity's aims for 2030 – an initiative aimed at addressing the staggering statistic that 1.1 billion people currently live with vision loss, despite 90 per cent of cases being preventable.


3/4

The Duchess of Edinburgh speaking into microphone on panel at Battersea Power Station© Orbis UK

Panel discussion

Praising the charity's work, the Duchess said: "I have been lucky enough to travel with Orbis through my work with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness as Global Ambassador, and I have seen for myself so many times the very effective operations that are carried out in varying situations.

"The wonderful thing about eye solutions is that it's so simple. We have the technology. We have the know-how. We just don't have the spread of capability.

"I had a wonderful trip to Ethiopia, which is the country with the largest number of people with blinding trachoma in the world, and although they face a massive uphill struggle, we've already seen huge improvements in interventions."

4/4

Sophie wearing a floral dress at Orbis event © Orbis UK

Global work

Sophie travelled to Hawassa, Ethiopia with Orbis in October 2023, where she witnessed dedicated health workers screening for and treating the painful eye disease trachoma, and met teachers assessing children for the condition, as well as other sight loss issues.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie praises work of Orbis at Battersea Power Station

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More