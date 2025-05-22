The Duchess of Edinburgh sparks reaction with 'glowing' new photo

A new image of the Duchess of Edinburgh has sparked a huge reaction from royal fans, after Sophie attended a charity event on Tuesday evening.

Sophie, 60, stepped out for the third annual Orbis Visionaries reception at Battersea Power Station in London, where she joined a panel discussion on tackling avoidable vision loss and the critical need for access to eye health care services worldwide.

During the outing, the Duchess posed for a striking photograph as she explored some of the charity's interactive displays.

The headshot shows a sun-kissed Sophie beaming for the camera with her head resting on her hands. The Duchess wore a paisley-print shirt dress by Etro for the engagement, teaming her outfit with gold drop earrings.

Fans on social media remarked on the "stunning" image, with one writing: "Oh wow, how beautiful is the first photo of Sophie. She definitely is one classy lady, her dress is absolutely perfect on her. She's absolutely glowing."

Another said: "Gorgeous photo of HRH," while a third added: "Stunning dress and gorgeous Sophie."

A fourth wrote: "Such a beautiful lady inside and outside, she is a credit to the Royal Family."

Sophie is the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and has travelled to Ethiopia, Bangladesh and India, to support Orbis's work.



The reception showcased the charity's aims for 2030 – an initiative aimed at addressing the staggering statistic that 1.1 billion people currently live with vision loss, despite 90 per cent of cases being preventable.





Praising the charity's work, the Duchess said: "I have been lucky enough to travel with Orbis through my work with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness as Global Ambassador, and I have seen for myself so many times the very effective operations that are carried out in varying situations. "The wonderful thing about eye solutions is that it's so simple. We have the technology. We have the know-how. We just don't have the spread of capability. "I had a wonderful trip to Ethiopia, which is the country with the largest number of people with blinding trachoma in the world, and although they face a massive uphill struggle, we've already seen huge improvements in interventions."

Sophie travelled to Hawassa, Ethiopia with Orbis in October 2023, where she witnessed dedicated health workers screening for and treating the painful eye disease trachoma, and met teachers assessing children for the condition, as well as other sight loss issues.



